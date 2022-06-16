Dubai, UAE: Jamie’s Italian successfully celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, 8th of June 2022 in the Dubai Mall, and Jamie Oliver himself was present during the momentous occasion. The celebrity chef started the day with a quick visit to the flagship store and a tour of the largest mall in the world. In partnership with the prestigious Apparel Group, Jamie officially started the event by cutting the ceremonial ribbon alongside Italian Consul General H.E. Giuseppe Finocchiaro, and Apparel Group Chairwoman and Founder, Sima Ganwani Ved.

During the festivities, guests enjoyed flavorsome Italian bites while having the opportunity to meet the prolific chef, who gladly posed for photos. The crowd even had the chance to see Jamie’s phenomenal skills as he donned his pristine chef’s whites, serving up delicious croquettes and risotto. Live music filled the walls of the newest lifestyle locale, and everyone was beaming with excitement throughout the festivities. On Thursday, the 9th of June, before heading back home to the UK, Jamie met up with the winners of the Pasta Lovers Community meet-and-greet competition for an intimate gathering at the Dubai Mall branch.

Following the Dubai Mall branch, the anticipated opening of the 2nd Jamie’s Italian branch in Dubai Hills Mall is the next big step for Jamie Oliver Restaurants and local franchise partner, Apparel Group.

About JAMIE’S ITALIAN

A taste of Italy, using the very best ingredients – just add friends and family for the perfect meal. Eating at Jamie's Italian is a joyful experience. Everyone is welcome whatever the time of day. When it comes to the food, it's all about the produce, which is always sustainable, seasonal and impeccably sourced. In Italian culture, sharing the joy of food around the table is celebrated, and that's exactly our ethos too. We serve up our antipasti on unique planks, which have been an iconic Jamie's Italian menu item since day one. They're raised up on tomato tins, to make it easier for everyone to tuck into the delicious food. We make beautifully fresh pasta daily with free-range eggs, oven-baked pizzas with big flavors and fresh ingredients. Italians love their vegetables, so we always have great vegetarian dishes on our menus that celebrate the best seasonal produce. Come and enjoy memorable times with friends and family around the Italian table – we’ve got something for everyone and every occasion.

About JAMIE OLIVER

Jamie Oliver is a best-selling author, chef and campaigner. During his 20-year television and publishing career he has sold over 47 million books worldwide, and his TV shows have aired in over 180 territories - inspiring millions of people to cook fresh, delicious food from scratch. Through his business, The Jamie Oliver Group, Jamie has set an ambitious goal to halve the level of UK childhood obesity by 2030, and his belief that business can be a force for good in driving positive change saw the Jamie Oliver Group achieve the prestigious B-Corp status in July 2020.

His portfolio of restaurants spans 20+ countries around the world, and his growing range of food and kitchen products feature everything from kitchenware and utensils to various food products including herbs & spices, pasta, sauces and much more.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1900+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

