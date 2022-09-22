The American University of Beirut announced on Thursday September 22, 2022 that JV MAN Enterprise and Atlas Pantou has been selected to construct the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo campus in Pafos, Cyprus. JV MAN Enterprise and Atlas Pantou, which was selected after a rigorous tender process, will begin work immediately. “This is an important milestone in the establishment of our new twin campus in Pafos, Cyprus, where we will be welcoming students in fall 2023,” said American University of Beirut President Fadlo Khuri.

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo, a twin campus of the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon, is being established through an agreement with the Municipality of Pafos, Cyprus, which was signed on April 8, 2022. The signing ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades; US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield; Ambassador, American University of Beirut Trustee, and Chairman of the American University of Beirut International Advisory Council Frank G. Wisner; Mayor of the Municipality of Pafos Phedonas Phedonos; American University of Beirut President Fadlo Khuri; in addition to ambassadors and officials as well as other members of the American University of Beirut Board of Trustees.

“The new university, capitalizing on the long and successful experience of the mother American University of Beirut to manage issues of coexistence and cooperation of groups with different religions and cultural backgrounds, is in a position to convincingly convey the messages of brotherhood, solidarity, mutual respect, and equality, which are the foundations for any honest compromise and for the establishment and development of a democratic and prosperous society,” stated the Mayor of Pafos Phedonas Phedonos.

Like the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon, the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo bases its educational philosophy, standards, and practices on the American liberal arts model of higher education. It will offer five undergraduate programs in fall 2023: politics, philosophy, and economics (BA); psychology (BS); computer science (BS); industrial engineering (BS); and business administration–management (BBA). It will also offer two graduate programs in engineering management (MS) and business analytics (MS). Students studying at the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo will enjoy the unique American University of Beirut student experience and benefit from the university’s close ties with the campus in Beirut in the form of student exchanges, faculty exchanges, collaborative research projects, and expanded online and hybrid learning opportunities.

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo campus will be built at the site of the Carob Mill Warehouses just 1.4 kilometers from the city center and 1 kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea. The new 9,500 square meter campus has been designed by Dar Group, a long-time partner of the American University of Beirut that is globally recognized for its engineering and architectural expertise, professionalism, and service excellence. The stunning design of the new campus in Pafos blends the rich cultures of Lebanon and Cyprus, uniting the American University of Beirut’s two campuses in a powerful and sustainable way. The campus, which will incorporate the walls of the Carob Mill Warehouses, will feature classrooms and laboratories, student spaces, a cafeteria, mixed-use buildings (including an auditorium), recreational facilities, and administrative offices clustered around a central open green space. It will also include a green oval, clock tower, and a main gate – all iconic structures that are woven into the fabric of the American University of Beirut’s historic campus in Beirut. The addition of skylights, extensive greenery, and photovoltaic panels will make the campus a vibrant, attractive, and sustainable destination.

“Our collaboration with the American University of Beirut forms a crucial pillar to our culture of continuous learning through engaging with academics. Our company was built on the backbone of bridging academia and practice. We are eager and looking forward to turning this strategic development into reality,” commented Patrick Abi Nader, CEO of MAN Enterprise.

