Manama Bahrain: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with American University’s Kogod School of Business, a top-ranked business school located in Washington, DC, USA, aimed at strengthening academic cooperation and providing distinguished educational pathways for students enrolled in AUBH’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Under the agreement, eligible MBA students at AUBH will have the opportunity to continue their graduate studies in the Master of Science in Sustainability Management (MSSM) and Master of Science in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (MSBAAI) programs at American University’s Kogod School of Business.

As outlined in the agreement, American University’s Kogod School of Business may admit AUBH MBA students into the MSSM and MSBAAI programs, allowing students pursuing the MSSM to transfer up to 9 credit hours from their AUBH MBA coursework toward the degree requirements, while students pursuing the MSBAAI may transfer up to 12 credit hours. Upon completing the MBA requirements at AUBH, transferring the approved credits, and meeting American University’s Kogod School of Business academic requirements, students will be awarded a dual degree.

The Memorandum of Agreement further stipulates that students nominated by the American University of Bahrain will be considered for admission to the MSSM and MSBAAI programs in accordance with the admission criteria applied by the Kogod School of Business. Accepted students will be evaluated for a merit-based scholarship valued at USD 14,000, distributed over the duration of the program, in addition to receiving a waiver of the application fee.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost of the American University of Bahrain, commented: “We are extremely proud of our collaboration with the American University in Washington, DC, which represents a strategic step within our vision to enhance international partnerships and provide high-quality academic pathways for postgraduate students grounded in excellence and globally recognized accreditation. Enabling postgraduate students to pursue further study at one of the United States’ leading universities through a well-defined academic pathway reflects our commitment to offering programs that combine academic depth, structure, and a strong international learning environment.”

Dr. Ayman Omar, Associate Dean for Graduate Programs and Professor in the Department of Information Technology and Analytics stated: “Our collaboration with AUBH reflects our shared commitment to expanding cross-border higher education and offering flexible, high-quality academic opportunities that align with students’ aspirations and the evolving needs of the global economy. By enabling AUBH MBA students to pursue MSSM and MSBAAI programs, we reaffirm our dedication to preparing future leaders with the advanced knowledge and skills needed to drive meaningful and sustainable impact within their organizations and communities.”

About the Kogod School of Business at American University:

American University's Kogod School of Business is building a more sustainable world through business. For 70 years, Kogod has redefined what business education looks like — preparing future business leaders to thrive in careers on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, at nonprofits and in government agencies, in startups and at Fortune 500 companies. With a strong focus on AI, Kogod ensures graduates harness technology’s potential to solve real-world business challenges, earning Kogod recognition from Poets & Quants as Best in Class for Artificial Intelligence. Kogod’s approach to learning fosters the entrepreneurial mindset and provides students with the skills, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed in any industry.