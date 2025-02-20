Running from February 17th to 27th, Amazon.sa customers can enjoy thousands of deals across categories including Everyday Essentials, Grocery, Home, Kitchen, Electronics, and Amazon Devices from top brands including Philips, Apple, Samsung, De'Longhi, Black&Decker, ASUS, LG, dyson, Bose, Persil, Tide, Ariel, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Armani, Azzaro, QV, NIVEA, Guess, Coach, and Michael Kors.

Customers can give back to those in need across the Kingdom, through the Ramadan Al-Khair Basket, in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank

Instant bank discounts using AlRajhi prepaid and credit cards, and flexible payment options including Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installment plans

Saudi Arabia - Amazon has announced the launch of the Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa, offering customers a wide selection of incredible deals, exclusive benefits for Amazon Prime members, and an opportunity to contribute to supporting families in need during the Holy Month. The Ramadan Sale kicks off exclusively for Prime members on February 17, granting them early access to the best offers across thousands of products from popular local and international brands. Starting from February 18 to February 27, the sale will be open to all customers, featuring discounts of up to 50% on a variety of items via www.amazon.sa/ramadansale. The Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa offers added benefits, including instant bank discounts, flexible payment options, and convenient delivery choices.

Customers shopping the Ramadan Sale can stock up on everything they need to prepare for the month with thousands of unbeatable deals across more than 30 product categories including Ramadan Everyday Essentials, Home cookware, Kitchen appliances, to Fashion, Beauty, Amazon Devices, as well as products from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store. With deals spanning top local and international brands, such as Philips, Apple, Samsung, De'Longhi, Black&Decker, ASUS, LG, dyson, Bose, Persil, Tide, Ariel, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Armani, Azzaro, QV, NIVEA, Guess, Coach, and Michael Kors, customers can also support local businesses through a specially curated ‘Shop Local’ collection, featuring exceptional products crafted by small and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia, available at www.amazon.sa/SMB.

Maximize Ramadan Savings with Prime

Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon, with even more value and convenience for Prime members during the Ramadan Sale. In addition to early access to the deals from February 17th, Prime members in the Kingdom will enjoy even more savings through incredible deals across everyday essentials, unlimited Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.sa Global Store, and exclusive instant bank discounts.

The Ramadan Sale is the perfect time to join Prime on www.amazon.sa/prime for only SAR 16/month, or by saving with an annual membership for just SAR 140/year. Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon, during key shopping moments, and year-round through the full set of shopping and entertainment benefits including free delivery, Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Giving Back During Ramadan

In the spirit of giving, Amazon.sa is making it easier for customers to help those in need though the Ramadan Al-Khair Basket initiative, in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank. Filled with essential day-to-day food items, customers can buy the Ramadan Al-Khair Basket via Amazon.sa and have it delivered to the Saudi Food Bank who will donate it to those in need during Ramadan. Customers can also choose to have the basket delivered directly to a family in need, at any preferred address, by providing the details under the “shipping address” during checkout. Priced at SAR 100, the Ramadan Al-Khair Basket includes 16 essential grocery items for the Holy Month such as oil, sugar, flour, rice, oats, tea, spaghetti, tomato sauce, and dates.

Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: "Ramadan is a cherished time of spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and giving. As families prepare for the Holy month, Amazon stands ready to make it easier for families to prepare for this occasion by bringing them everything they need to their doorstep. The Ramadan Sale brings significant value and savings across 30 categories to our customers, while Prime members enjoy early access, free delivery, and additional discounts. Through our collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank, we’ve made it seamless for customers to give back to those in need in the community via our Ramadan Al-Khair Basket initiative. We remain committed to embracing the beautiful spirit of Ramadan, all while delivering greater value, convenience, and a wide selection of products to our customers in the Kingdom.”

The Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa

Here is a selection of some of the top deals customers can expect during the event:

Everyday Essentials and grocery

Save up to 50% on pantry essentials including dates, from brands including Tamara, Albatal and Nakheel

Save up to 40% on drinks from brands including Coca cola, Lipton, Rabea, Nescafe and illy

Save up to 40% on water from brands including Evian, Berain, and Nestle

Save up to 34% on rice and milk from brands including Al Shalan, Abu Kass, and Anchor

Save up to 33% on laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and fabric softeners from brands including Persil, Tide, Ariel, Finish and Fairy

Save up to 30% on Ramadan drinks from brands including Vimto and Tang

Kitchen

Save up to 58% on coffee machines and accessories from brands including De'Longhi, Philips, and Black&Decker

Save up to 50% on cooking and bakeware sets from brands including Korkmaz and Betty Crocker

Save up to 30% on air fryers, mixers and blenders from brands including Philips, Moulinex, and Ninja

Save up to 30% on toasters and ovens from brands including Black&Decker, Geepas and Nutricook

Home

Save up to 50% on vacuum and carpet cleaners from brands including Black & Decker, Roborock, eufy, and Bissell

Save up to 32% on air purifiers and humidifiers from brands including dyson and Philips

Electronics

Save up to 53% on headphones and soundbars from brands including JBL, Bose, Soundcore, Sony, Sennheiser, and Skullcandy

Save up to 29% on major appliances including washing machines and freezers from brands such as Nikai, Geepas, and Arrow

Save up to 26% on gaming devices and monitors from brands including Nintendo, ASUS, LG, Zord Blaze, and Gameon

Save up to 25% on laptops and tablets from brands including Microsoft, and HP

Save up to 18% on mobile phones from brands including Apple, Honor, and Infinix

Save up to 10% on TV’s from brands including Panasonic, TCL, Samsung, and LG

Save up to 8% on cameras from brands including Fujifilm

Beauty and Personal Care

Save up to 72% on perfumes from brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Armani, Azzaro, and Lattafa

Save up to 63% on creams and lotions from brands including QV, NIVEA, and CERAVE

Save up to 51% on hair dryers, straighteners and trimmers from brands including Philips, TYMO, and BaByliss

Fashion

Save up to 74% on apparel from brands including Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and BOSS

Save up to 65% on shoes from brands including Asics, Adidas, Skechers, Puma, and Crocs

Save up to 60% on sunglasses from brands including Guess, and Tory Burch

Save up to 54% on bags from brands including Guess, Coach, Michael Kors, and JW PEI

Save up to 50% on watches from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Lacoste

Amazon Devices

Alexa continues to offer customers a smarter spiritual experience this Ramadan, with hyperlocal features including prayer time reminders, Quran reciting, and daily dua’a. Families can also enjoy additional experiences available in Arabic, including ‘Deed of the Day’ suggestions and activities such as Fawazeer Ramadan, through which customers can ask Alexa for a riddle.

Save up to 65% on security and doorbell cameras from Ring

Save up to 45% on Echo devices

Save up to 28% on Kindle

Additional ways to save during the Ramadan Sale

Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazon.sa using AlRajhi prepaid and credit cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible purchases, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.sa using AlRajhi prepaid and credit cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazon.sa can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments.

Customers on Amazon.sa can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments. Installment plans: Customers in the Saudi Arabia can also opt in to 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their Ramadan Sale orders on Amazon.sa in more affordable and easier monthly installments, T&Cs apply.

Ways to shop the Amazon.sa Ramadan Sale

Customers can make their Ramadan shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the Ramadan Sale deals or shop directly on the website on www.amazon.sa. All Amazon.sa deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.sa Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

-Ends-

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime delivers savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership, to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In Saudi Arabia, the Prime membership programme includes Free Same-Day and Free One-Day Delivery for eligible orders, Free Delivery from Amazon US, UK and Germany on eligible items, exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, incredible savings during Prime Day, access to Prime Video, and Prime Gaming. Anyone can join Prime at www.amazon.sa/prime for SAR 16 a month or save with an annual membership at SAR 140.