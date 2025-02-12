Prime members will unlock exclusive savings, Amazon Fresh deals, and free delivery during the Ramadan Sale, plus get the chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro through an interactive in-app game

Thousands of incredible deals across everyday essentials, grocery, home, kitchen, electronics, and Amazon Devices, from top brands including De’Longhi, Nespresso, Tefal, Black+Decker, dyson, Humantra, Ariel, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, WHOOP, Bose, PlayStation, Revlon, CeraVe, Coach, Guess, adidas, and Skechers

Instant bank discounts with ADCB and Mastercard, and flexible payment options including Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installment plans

Dubai — The annual Amazon.ae Ramadan Sale is just around the corner, offering incredible deals across over 30 product categories, on www.amazon.ae/ramadansale. Helping shoppers save both time and money as they get ready for the Ramadan season, the sale is set to run from February 17th to 27th, Prime members will get first pick of the best deals before everyone else with exclusive early access on February 17th (00:01am local UAE time). Featuring thousands of saving opportunities through deals across popular local and international brands, the Ramadan Sale on Amazon.ae will also give shoppers incremental value through instant bank discounts, flexible and affordable payment options, and convenient delivery options.

Celebrating Ramadan, Amazon.ae has every customer's seasonal needs covered with the Ramadan Sale. From grocery items and everyday essentials, to home and kitchen appliances, customers can prepare for Iftar and Suhoor traditions with deals from brands including Ariel, Humantra, De'Longhi, Nespresso, Tefal, Black+Decker, dyson, and Siemens. Electronics across brands including Samsung, Apple, Amazon Devices, PlayStation, and ASUS will keep everyone connected and entertained throughout the holy month. The sale will also feature fashion and beauty items from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Guess, adidas, Skechers, Aldo, Revlon, and CeraVe, helping everyone look their best for gatherings. Additionally, the Amazon.ae Global Store will offer curated deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany across brands including Cetaphil, e.l.f., Nine West, Michael Kors, and Kodak.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon MENA, commented: “As families and friends across the UAE prepare to gather and celebrate Ramadan, we are proud to support them with a shopping experience that enables them to focus on what truly matters - the spirit of togetherness and cherished traditions. With thousands of deals across a wide selection of Ramadan essentials and favourites, flexible payment solutions, instant bank discounts, as well as multiple delivery options, the sale makes the month’s preparations more affordable and convenient for all. As always, our Prime members will enjoy even more benefits with additional exclusive savings, access to Amazon Fresh deals, and free delivery options, truly unblocking the full potential of this sale. During such a meaningful time of year, this is our way of promising a stress-free experience, supporting customers as they fully embrace the season with their loved ones.”

Maximizing Ramadan Sale savings with Prime

Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon, with even more value and convenience for Prime members during the Ramadan Sale. In addition to early access to the deals from February 17th, Prime members in the UAE will enjoy even more savings through incredible deals across Amazon Fresh everyday essentials and grocery items, unlimited Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, and exclusive instant bank discounts with ADCB Mastercard Credit Cards.

Prime members shopping the Ramadan Sale from February 17th on the Amazon app will also have the chance to play an interactive in-app game for the chance to win a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro device, T&Cs apply. Anyone can join Prime on www.amazon.ae/prime for only AED 16/month, or AED 140/year, to make the most of the Ramadan Sale while exploring the full set of year-round benefits included in the membership such as access to Amazon Fresh, Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany, Free Deliveroo Plus Silver, access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and discounts on Amazon Home Services.

The Ramadan Sale on Amazon.ae

Here are some of the best sale deals shoppers in the UAE can expect.

Grocery, including items from Amazon Fresh

Save up to 64% and enjoy AED 1 deals on items including tomatoes, French beans, and beetroots – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members

Save up to 50% on tea and coffee from brands including Nescafe, Lavazza, Starbucks, Maatouk, Lipton, Twinning and Ahmad Tea

Save up to 45% on fruits and vegetables including avocados, carrots, and mushrooms – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members

Save up to 40% on bottled water from brands including Evian, Al Ain, Mai Dubai and Oasis

Save up to 34% on pantry essentials including butter, ghee, rice, dates, cashews, and pistachios – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members

Save up to 11% on hydration items from brands including Humantra

Everyday Essentials

Save up to 55% on laundry detergents from brands including Ariel, Persil, and OMO

Save up to 43% on fabric softeners from brands including Comfort

Save up to 38% on dishwasher detergents from brands including Finish

Kitchen

Save up to 50% on tumblers from brands including Stanley, Camelbak and Thermos Funtaine

Save up to 42% on cooking sets from brands including Tefal and Tramontina Brava

Save up to 28% on coffee machines from brands including De’Longhi and Nespresso

Save up to 20% on mixers and blenders from brands including Philips and NinjaSave up to 15% on non-stick pans and baking dishes from brands including EYSOO, Fissman, and Royalford

Home

Save up to 43% on vacuum cleaners from brands including Black+Decker, dyson, Dreame, Roborock, eufy, COMFEE, and ECOVACS

Save up to 29% on dish washers and washing machines from brands including Siemens and Midea

Save up to 27% on cookers from brands including Midea

Save up to 25% on air purifiers and shower filters from brands including LEVOIT and blu

Electronics

Save up to 60% on gaming devices and accessories from brands including PlayStation, Logitech, Viewsonic, and GAMEON

Save up to 56% on headphones from brands including Bose, Sony, and Sound Core

Save up to 47% on mobile phones and cameras from brands including Samsung, iPhone, Xiaomi, Nothing Phone, Sony, Kodak, and VETEK

Save up to 36% on TVs from brands including Toshiba, TCL, Hisense, and Xiaomi

Save up to 30% on laptops and tablets from brands including ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft

Beauty and Personal Care

Save up to 60% on make-up products from brands including Revlon and e.l.f.

Save up to 60% on creams and face washes from brands including Cetaphil and CeraVe

Save up to 57% on supplements and hydration packets from brands including NeoCell and Humantra

Save up to 42% on personal care devices from brands including Philips

Save up to 33% on hair straighteners and dryers from brands including dyson and TYMO

Save up to 28% on massagers from brands including Medcursor and Nekteck

Fashion

Save up to 60% on watches from brands including Garmin Descent, WHOOP, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste, and Nine West

Save up to 56% on bags and wallets from brands including Michael Kors, Guess, Coach, JW PEI, and Aldo

Save up to 56% on shoes from brands including Puma, adidas, Skechers, Vans, and Crocs

Save up to 14% on sunglasses from brands including Ray-Ban

Amazon Devices

Alexa continues to offer customers a smarter spiritual experience this Ramadan, with hyperlocal features including prayer time reminders, Quran reciting, and daily dua’a. Families can also enjoy additional experiences available in Arabic, including ‘Deed of the Day’ suggestions and activities such as Fawazeer Ramadan, through which customers can ask Alexa for a riddle.

Save up to 60% on security and doorbell cameras from Ring

Save up to 43% on Echo devices

Additional ways to save during the Amazon.ae Ramadan Sale

Instant Bank Discounts Customers on Amazon.ae using ADCB Credit, Mastercard Debit and credit card, can enjoy additional discounts for eligible Ramadan Sale orders. Prime members on Amazon.ae using ADCB Mastercard Credit Cards can also enjoy additional exclusive discounts for eligible Ramadan Sale orders. T&Cs apply.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping during the Ramadan Sale with Tabby, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.

Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their Ramadan Sale orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easier monthly installments, T&Cs apply.

Ways to shop the Amazon.ae Ramadan Sale

Customers can make their Ramadan shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the Ramadan Sale deals or shop directly on the website on http://www.amazon.ae. All Amazon.ae deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.ae Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

Everyday made better with Prime

Prime delivers savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership, to more than 200 million paid Prime members around the world. In the UAE, the Prime membership programme includes Free Same-Day and Free One-Day Delivery for eligible orders, Free Delivery from Amazon US,UK and Germany on eligible items, savings on everyday essentials and fresh grocery items with free 2-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh, exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, incredible savings during Prime Day, access to Prime Video, and Prime Gaming, as well as an exclusive offer giving members free access to the Deliveroo Plus Silver membership for 12 months. Anyone can join Prime at www.amazon.ae/prime for AED 16 a month or save with an annual membership at AED 140.

About AMAZON

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.