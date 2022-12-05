Manama, Bahrain: At the official unveiling event in Bahrain, the all-new BMW 7 Series made its first appearance in the Kingdom with Euro Motors, as the BMW Group brings forward a new era with sustainability and digitalization at its core.

Featuring a modern aesthetic in its renewed exterior and interior, the BMW 7 Series celebrates 45 years of success since its initial debut with the inclusion of a range of new advancements.

The latest evolution in the BMW Group’s iconic flagship line was on display for the first time at Bahrain National Museum29th Nov 2022evening, tying in the country’s rich 6,000-year history with the importance of the latest model’s 45-year long journey, with the very first launch in 1977. The display showcased the model’s new innovative technological advancements and reconceptualised design, now avaliable at Euro Motors in Bahrain.

Forged from a rich design heritage, the new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in both its exterior and interior design. Bold and brilliant from every angle, the BMW 7 Series and its ground-breaking evolution bring forward the unwavering sense of luxury, featuring Swarovski crystals embedded across the front lights.

Innovative features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8 combine with the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring to provide a luxurious yet user-friendly driving experience.

Speaking on the success of the launch, David McGolderick, General Manager of Euro Motors, said: “It is a priviledge to unveil the all-new BMW 7 Series this evening. The next step in the BMW Group’s flagship model’s history has been highly anticipated across the world, and we are delighted to finally welcome the latest evolution of the 7 Series to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“The BMW 7 Series is a model which holds deep heritage - both here in Bahrain and across the world. The new 7 will surely continue leading the path in its segment with forwardism firmly at its core.“

The new 7 Series is now available for pre-order. For more information on this please visit https://www.bmw-bahrain.com/thenew7-reservations/

About Euro Motors

Euro Motors set out to position itself as the leader in the automotive industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and has since come a long way since 1998. From a modest start with only BMW, the dealership has managed to acquire premium brands such as MINI, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Maserati under its impressive banner. In doing so, it has preserved each identity with the utmost integrity and dedication. Euro Motors does not compromise on presentation, quality, technical service, and customer care. Fully committed to the principle of offering the utmost to our customers, the drive to improve profitability is always conditioned to match promise with performance because every Euro Motors customer is valued.