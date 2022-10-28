Dubai, UAE: Ittihad Paper Mill (IPM), the first printing and writing paper production facility in the GCC, intends to make a big impression at Paperworld Middle East by launching its exclusive products and showcasing its green and signature items to a range of diverse visitors.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East together will host over 300 exhibitors from 40 countries between November 15-17, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. IPM will debut its high-end brand Archer during the fair, in addition to presenting the company's premium brand Maram, and its signature brand Omnia.

"IPM is thrilled to participate in the biggest stationery sector expo in the region,” said Ritesh Gupta, Account Manager (Sales and Marketing) at IPM, whose stand will be in Hall 4 at Paperworld Middle East. "Our goal and expectation for this year's event is to explore new prospects and markets, launch new products, strengthen relationships, and exchange experience and ideas with professionals from the same sector.”

With calls to protect the environment rising from all quarters and businesses across the globe starting sustainability initiatives, IPM has given the sustainability cause high priority. Its products comply with international environmental standards and only use pulp from certified sustainable forests.

“Saving the environment and the planet is in our DNA,” added Gupta. “We are committed to sustainability objectives. For this reason, we have made sure the products under the IPM brand Omnia, Maram Green, and Archer are FSC-, Ecolabel-, and ISO-certified. I want to emphasise too that IPM is a member of the Book Chain Project and that we are working on a CSR effort that will be unveiled in the upcoming months.”

According to Gupta, the paper, stationery, and office supply industries have undergone significant transformations in the past 10 years. “The concept of being paperless, which involves doing away with paper usage, is still popular, but there are not many companies that are completely paperless. The consumer demand for paper forces technical superiority to operate on cutting-edge equipment. The traditional supplies for offices, schools, and homes are still preferred and as we say, there's a place for paper, but you may have to look further afield to find it,” he added.

IPM sees it as a responsibility to conserve resources because it was one of the first paper mills to be established in an area with a water shortage, Gupta said. IPM uses one of the lowest amounts of water and energy to produce paper and its facilities consume less water and maximise water recycling courtesy of efficient water utilisation and good effluent treatment systems. This approach aligns with the UAE's future vision.

Gupta mentioned the turnaround time for printing jobs is getting shorter too, thus the operation should have a larger throughput. For this reason, IPM has increased installed capacity and made investments in new technologies.

IPM has offices as well as a production facility in Abu Dhabi. It has distributors in more than 60 countries and aims to expand its business globally. IPM is planning to ease the supply and service gaps posed to the industry plagued by production quotas and allocation issues by investing in the printing and writing paper segments.

“This strategic investment in the industry, backed by IPM management, looks to cater to global markets,” he said. “It is the mill’s endeavour to offer exceptional quality products that are able to meet global benchmarks in quality, service, and sustainability, while continuing to serve the region's expanding demand for paper products.”

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, the Middle East and Africa’s dedicated dual trade fair for paper, stationery, office supplies, gifts, accents, and lifestyle products, will feature strong industry players this year with the attendance of a host of associations and exhibitors from the country already confirmed.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com and www.giftslifestyleme.com