AMMAN – Under the Royal Patronage, the 7th Medical Tourism World Summit, Conference and Expo in Jordan will be launched in July 2022. The summit will be managed by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and organized by the Pioneers Road Company.

On this occasion, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, stated that “The Royal Patronage has been always a guarantee for the success of any project,” noting that the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II to this particular event demonstrates His Majesty's keenness on boosting economy in general and the medical tourism in particular, being one of the main contributors to the national economy.

The Summit agenda includes holding a comprehensive medical exhibition in addition to several other activities. The aim is to market Jordan's outstanding medical services, provided by government and private hospitals, as well as institutions specialized in the pharmaceutical industry, medical equipment, medical tourism, medical laboratories, and others.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also affirmed the importance of such a Summit in highlighting Jordan's excellence in the healthcare sector in terms of the solid infrastructure of hospitals, laboratories, advanced pharmaceutical industries, and competent healthcare professionals in various medical specialties, in addition to the diverse medical supplies that match those in the most developed countries.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of marketing healthcare services, and shedding light on the progress made in this sector, which would positively increase the demand for such services and products, and ultimately, boost the national economy.

The Summit’s agenda will also include various meetings and will organize tours for the participants to visit hospitals, medical facilities, pharmaceutical and insurance companies throughout the Kingdom.

For his part, Pioneers Road CEO, Mr. Ayman Arikat, said that the Conference would pave the way for signing agreements and memorandums of understanding, adding that it will be attended by a large number of decision-makers, buyers, and representatives of institutions and other interested parties in the medical sectors, in addition to healthcare diplomatic attachés in Jordan.

