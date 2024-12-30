Muscat: Thawani Pay, Oman’s leading platform for smart payment solution, has partnered with Takaful Oman Insurance to introduce a motor insurance product through the Thawani App. The collaboration aims to transform customer experience by enabling users to easily obtain motor insurance, with plans to expand into comprehensive offerings in the near future. Harnessing the power of technology, the partnership is poised to set new benchmarks for accessibility and convenience in the insurance sector.

Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay, stated, “Thawani has been at the forefront of innovation in Oman and our collaboration with Takaful Oman opens new avenues for our users, allowing them to access motor insurance directly through the Thawani App. This join venture simplifies the insurance process and enhances accessibility, empowering our expanding user base with seamless transactions and payment options. Together, we are redefining the insurance experience, making it more convenient and integrated into their daily lives.”

Mr. Neelmani Bhardwaj, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance commented, "We aspire to be the most technologically advanced insurer, delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative digital solutions. Partnering with Thawani aligns perfectly with this goal, as they share our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By streamlining the policy purchase process, insurance is more accessible than ever and significantly expands our market reach. This collaboration promises to transform how customers interact with insurance services, providing a seamless and flexible experience that meets their evolving needs.

Merging Thawani Pay’s innovative platform with Takaful Oman Insurance’s industry expertise, this partnership represents a significant advancement in insurance services in Oman. Customers can conveniently obtain motor insurance through the Thawani App, conducting transactions and making payments via cards registered on the app or their Thawani wallet, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

About Thawani Pay

Founded in 2016, Thawani Technologies is an Omani company specialising in providing smart payment solutions while holding a global certificate in card security. Licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, the company has been providing innovative payment solutions in financial technology to expedite payments processes, improve user experiences, and make payments safer, faster, and easier. In addition to the basic payments system, Thawani Technologies provides innovative payment solutions to meet the needs and challenges institutions face. The company also provides services through its platform to pay bills, top-up credit, pay tuition fees, and social insurance. The company recently launched the updated version of its App, offering new products and significant improvements to its portfolio of services. Learn more about Thawani at www.Thawani.om.