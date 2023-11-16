Today, at Milipol 2023, Hassan Allam Construction, a leading engineering and construction company in Egypt and the Mena Region, and Thales, a world leader in advanced technologies, signed a strategic partnership to deliver in the region cutting-edge digital platforms based on big data and AI that help make cities safer and smarter.

The two companies plan to expand cooperation in the region, leveraging on their industrial complementarity with Hassan Allam Construction being a leader in developing large-scale projects in engineering and Thales having a new generation of hypervisor for security improvement.

Hassan Allam Construction and Thales intend to collaborate on opportunities to accelerate market adoption and extend their offer to promote the Smart Digital Platform (SDP) of Thales in the region. As a leading global engineering and investment group with a reputation for excellence, reliability and innovation, Hassan Allam Construction will promote, market, sell and more generally support the Smart Digital Platform, directly or indirectly, within the region. As one of the largest corporaions in Egypt and the MENA region, Hassan Allam Construction offers premium services and solutions across engineering, procurement and construction.

Thales’s Smart Digital Platform addresses the full spectrum of operator requirements, processing data from thousands of surveillance sensors to make security systems smarter, more agile and more automated, while ensuring they are always at the forefront of the latest technological advances.

"Our strategic partnership with Thales and the seamless integration of their Smart Digital Platform empower us to provide cutting-edge solutions. This collaboration showcases our steadfast dedication to innovation as we work towards creating safer, more intelligent, and sustainable communities for the future." Said Mohamed El Dahshoury, CEO Hassan Allam Construction

“The partnership will leverage the natural strengths of both ours companies. The agreement demonstrates Hassan Allam Construction continuous trust in Thales and recognition of the value of the Smart Digital Platform. Through this strong partnership, we will contribute to the security in the region with innovative products, solutions and quality services.” said Makrem Dridi, Vice President Global Public Security at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

About Hassan Allam Construction

Hassan Allam Construction is Hassan Allam Holding’s flagship subsidiary and one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the MENA region. Leveraging its solid track record, the company is a partner of choice in major construction projects throughout Egypt and abroad, delivering timely unparalleled construction and infrastructure projects across a wide range of sectors. Established in 1936, it is one of the oldest construction franchises in the MENA region, and boasts a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying attractive infrastructure projects, it has delivered hundreds of projects. The company is ranked among the Engineering News-Record list of the top 250 global contractors.

For more information, visit: www.hassanallam.com