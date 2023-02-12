Makkah 8 Feb ,Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, has announced its support of a group of Saudi artists by showcasing several of their artworks across Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel’s hallways.

Inaugurated in November 2022, Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel obtained the artworks’ copyrights from the artists to exhibit them in its hallways. This move reflects the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s vision to include local cultural experiences within hospitality venues.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said: “We, at Thakher Development Company, are very pleased to display Saudi artists’ works as part of our continuous support for Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 objectives in the development of both the cultural and tourism sectors.”

Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km away from the Great Mosque (Haram), and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina, and Arafat. The project recently obtained the off-plan sales permit from the Wafi off-plan sales and rent committee in the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs & Housing.

Spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm, the project will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, as well as residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartment units will also be available in various categories for ownership. The Radisson Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, and Novotel Hotel – the world's largest in terms of the number of rooms – are some of Thakher Makkah's international hotels.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.