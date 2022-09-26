Dubai, UAE – TEXUB today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2022, the region’s premier technology exhibition. The company will showcase its innovative global B2B marketplace – a safe, stable and seamless trade ecosystem for global IT trade, and demonstrate how it digitally connects verified B2B sellers and buyers from all around the world. TEXUB will also introduce its ‘DigiNOMICS’ program, which offers training for sales personnel to specialize in digital sales and help accelerate digital transformation.

“Since TEXUB was launched earlier this year, we have received tremendous response from both buyers and sellers from across the globe. GITEX Global 2022, being one of the biggest ICT exhibitions globally, is an ideal forum for us to create a better face-to-face awareness of TEXUB’s unique value proposition of pioneering the future of IT trade. Our participation in this mega exhibition helps us showcase our platform as a true IT and mobility marketplace, highlight our new training program – DigiNOMICS, and demonstrate to buyers and sellers how easy it is to onboard their products and transact. We look forward to amplifying our message to a wider audience visiting GITEX from across the world,” said Suchit Kumar, CEO of TEXUB.

“Beyond GITEX Global 2022, we will continue to provide the market with information on our progress as TEXUB aims to become a global operator in the IT trade sector,” he added.

Launched in Dubai earlier this year, TEXUB is a non-subscription-based business that provides verified buyers and sellers with unlimited access to commercial business and IT transactions. Sellers can easily upload products on the platform and sell them globally across multiple hubs, with the flexibility to set geographical limits if necessary. Buyers can expand their supplier base by purchasing globally at competitive prices. The platform assists businesses, both large and small, in establishing themselves in worldwide marketplaces and provides prospects for expansion by diversifying their sources.

Headquartered in Dubai, TEXUB serves as an ideal channel facilitator as it overcomes the physical limitations of customer reach. A true B2B marketplace, TEXUB is a convenient platform that facilitates distributors, buyers, resellers and brands within the industry. With a strong digital ecosystem and scalable cloud platform, TEXUB spotlights an unprecedented and compelling journey into the IT and mobility business economy.

TEXUB will be at Stand 32 in Hall 4. Senior executives and experts from the company will be available to meet with visitors.

About TEXUB

TEXUB, a Dubai based IT start-up company, is a Global B2B Marketplace that offers a secure technology for global B2B IT and mobility trade. It is a digital platform that allows businesses to exchange commerce by offering a list of best-selling products for verified buyers through verified sellers and reduces analytical work. The company has a scalable cloud platform for brands, distributors, resellers, and all key partners while maintaining trade privacy and secure transactions. With offices in multiple countries around the world, TEXUB offers a global perspective on the IT B2B and mobility trade. TEXUB has its offices in the UAE, USA, India, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.texub.com