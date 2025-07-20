Cairo: Tetra Pak Egypt Area, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its first greenfield project in Libya, a key market within Egypt Area, in cooperation with Zulfa, a subsidiary of Alushibe Group. As part of Tetra Pak Egypt Area's strategy to expand its presence in new, high-potential markets, a €14 million investment underpins a project set to introduce advanced packaging and processing solutions to the Libyan market for the first time.

The 140,000-square-meter facility in Benghazi, finalized by agreement in late 2024, is poised to become one of the region's most advanced industrial sites. Operations are scheduled to commence by early 2026, with product rollouts in the milk and juice categories planned for the same period. The facility will feature fully integrated processing and packaging units operating within an L3 framework, housing mixing systems, UHT and pasteurization treatments, and three production and filling lines as a first phase.

Mr. Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area, stated: “Launching our first greenfield project in Libya is a major step forward in Tetra Pak Egypt Area’s strategy to unlock high-growth markets. Libya holds significant potential, and this investment reflects our commitment to contributing to economic and industrial development.”

Mr. Khoury added: “Partnering with Zulfa is pivotal to our approach. Together, we’re combining Tetra Pak’s global expertise with Zulfa’s deep local knowledge and strong market presence. This collaboration is built on a shared vision to drive innovation and sustainable progress in Libya’s food industry.”

Walid Shehata, Sales Director at Tetra Pak Egypt Area, said: “This project builds on the solid foundation of our market share in Libya and positions us to capture emerging opportunities as the market evolves. By working alongside one of Libya’s most respected business groups, we’re establishing a strong commercial groundwork for sustainable growth and long-term success.”

Hisham Rizk, Sales Director & Business Development Director at Tetra Pak Egypt Area, commented: “At Tetra Pak, we’re committed to being more than a supplier; we’re a strategic partner. We bring comprehensive solutions that span technical expertise, operational efficiency, and market insights. Collaborating with Zulfa empowers us to deliver tailored solutions that meet Libya’s unique needs and unlock new avenues for growth.”

Tetra Pak continues to invest in innovative food processing and packaging solutions globally. The new greenfield project in Libya is part of a broader strategy to strengthen sustainable food infrastructure and support local production while driving innovation across the food value chain.