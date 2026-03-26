Today, Tesla announces the opening of its second center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in Jeddah, the Tesla Centre Jeddah Auto Mall reflects the country’s growing demand for electric vehicles and its commitment to sustainable transportation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

TESLA IN KSA

Tesla officially launched its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 10, 2025, at a launch event in Bujairi Terrace that introduced its online configurator to customers. This was followed by the official opening of the first Tesla Centre in Riyadh on June 26, 2025. Located on Takhassousi Rd, the Centre enabled customers to order and experience two of Tesla’s best-selling vehicles globally, Model 3 and Model Y.

Model 3 is a premium everyday sedan, with high-quality materials, quiet cabin and nimble handling. Designed for long-distance travel, Model 3 can drive up to 750 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at SAR 154,990. Configure and order on: Tesla.com/Model3/Design

Model Y is a versatile midsize family SUV with long range, a spacious cabin and ample room for everyone’s gear. In 2023, Model Y became the world’s bestselling vehicle across all powertrains, the first time in history for an Electric Vehicle. Model Y is now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at SAR 189,990. Configure and order on: Tesla.com/ModelY/Design

Also introduced to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the iconic Cybertruck. Reimagining what a pick-up truck is, Cybertryck offers more utility than a regular truck, more performance than a sports car, with Cyberpunk sensibility.

Now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at SAR 434,990. Configure and order on: Tesla.com/Cybertruck/Design

CHARGING WHERE AND WHEN NEEDED ACROSS THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

In the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tesla Supercharger network is operational across four cities offering 48 Superchargers that can add up to 282 km of range in just 15 minutes. With the latest expansion of the Tesla Supercharger network in Jeddah at Yasmin Mall and Taif at Jouri Mall. Tesla owners can now enjoy even greater convenience and seamless connectivity for their daily and long-distance journeys across the Kingdom highlighting Tesla’s proactivity and ongoing investment in the Kingdom, with plans for future public charging expansions to follow.

If desired, a Tesla Wall Connector can be installed at home, allowing owners to wake up every morning with a full charge— at a lower cost of gasoline for similarly sized vehicles.

Superchargers Jeddah in Mall of Arabia

Superchargers in Jeddah in Yasmin Mall

Superchargers Jeddah in U Walk Jeddah

Superchargers in Riyadh located in Al Nakheel Mall

Superchargers in Dammam in Al Nakheel Dammam Mall

Superchargers in Taif in Jouri Malll

Tesla Center Jeddah

Current and future Tesla owners in Jeddah can engage with Tesla Advisors for personalized support and experience test drives in two of Tesla’s best-selling vehicles globally—Model 3 and Model Y. The new Tesla Center will highlight Tesla’s cutting-edge innovations featuring:

Tesla AI: Tesla is on a mission to build a future of amazing abundance for all. It creates products and services that bring AI into the physical world, such as Full Self-Driving (Supervised)—a suite of advanced driver assistance features that enable Tesla vehicles to drive almost anywhere with active supervision of the driver, removing the most stressful aspects of daily driving while maximizing safety. Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is expected to launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a future date.

Tesla’s Safety Showcase: Offering an immersive experience with advanced safety technologies that protect passengers and road users. Every Tesla includes award-winning, class-leading safety standards.

Tesla Charging Experience: Exhibiting Tesla’s sustainable and seamless charging ecosystem — from convenient Home Charging to high-speed Supercharging. Smart app features like scheduling, preconditioning, and Trip Planner work together to optimize every journey.

Tesla Bot Display: Known as Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to tackle repetitive, tedious, or hazardous tasks, freeing humans for more meaningful work. Inspired by human form, it leverages the same advanced AI technology as Tesla’s vehicles.

Seamless and Convenient Service

Fully integrated at a global level, Tesla designs, builds, sells and services its products in-house. Building on Tesla presence in Riyadh, the opening of Tesla second Service Center in Jeddah continues to provide Tesla owners with quick and seamless service through thoroughly trained Tesla Service Technicians.

In parallel, Tesla offers Mobile Service operations in the country, offering owners greater flexibility to schedule after-sales services at a convenient location—such as their home or workplace—further enhancing the ownership experience. With fewer moving parts and simplified design, Tesla vehicles require significantly less maintenance than petrol vehicles. This results in more time on the road and lower maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime, contributing to long-term savings.

Center Jeddah Operating Hours

Sales: Saturday - Thursday 12 PM – 9 PM; Friday 9 AM – 6 PM.

Service: Sunday – Thursday 9AM – 6PM.

Location: Tesla Centre Jeddah Auto Mall

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