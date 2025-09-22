SAUDI ARABIA - TerraPay, a global money movement company, announced a strategic partnership with D360 Bank, the innovative Saudi Sharia-compliant digital bank, to power inbound money movement into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

With this launch, Saudi Arabia is now fully enabled for inbound of all use‑case flows – P2P (C2C), C2B, B2C, B2B, with payout destinations to bank accounts and mobile wallets, backed by high‑volume capacity and a single, seamless integration. The corridor operates on TerraPay’s Direct Bank connectivity and extends TerraPay’s receive network to 152 countries.

This partnership is enabling a fully compliant, high‑throughput inbound rail into Saudi Arabia that supports:

Instant wallet payouts

Instant bank payouts or T+1, depending on transaction value and participating banks’ instant payment scheme

Consumer remittances, SME supplier payments, travel/tourism and pilgrimage spends, creator/influencer payouts, and enterprise disbursements

Why it matters

Moving money into Saudi Arabia has historically meant fragmented integrations, variable SLAs, and complex compliance checks. Senders and platforms faced higher costs, slower delivery, and reconciliation issues.

TerraPay and D360 address this by providing one contract, one API, and a regulatory‑grade framework that standardizes screening, KYC/AML/CTF, settlement and dispute flows—delivering instant, reliable and transparent payouts at scale.

How it works

Built on direct bank connectivity with D360 Bank in KSA (licensed by the Saudi Central Bank, SAMA), the corridor combines TerraPay’s global reach with D360’s digital, API‑driven platform. Partners integrate once with TerraPay to access bank and wallet payouts into Saudi Arabia, benefiting from centralized sanctions screening, strong KYC/AML/CTF controls, robust SLAs, and predictable settlement. The architecture is optimized for high‑volume flows while preserving compliance by design.

Who benefits

Businesses (SMEs, corporates, platforms) making B2B supplier/vendor payments and B2C disbursements to freelancers/creators; and Individuals (expats, professionals) sending family support (C2C) or paying Saudi businesses for tuition, healthcare, real estate and e‑commerce (C2B). Both segments are shifting to digital‑first, compliance‑led rails and value speed, transparency, and affordability. Payouts land to mobile wallets (instant) or bank accounts (instant/T+1) with predictable SLAs.

Benefits

Access to the Saudi corridor: A direct, compliant channel into one of the world’s fastest‑growing inbound remittance markets.

Regulated banking partner: D360 Bank provides fully regulated infrastructure under SAMA, ensuring security, AML/CTF compliance and robust settlement processes.

Faster market entry: eliminates the need for separate local banking relationships, reducing cost and time‑to‑

Enhanced partner offering: TerraPay expands its global coverage to include Saudi Arabia, increasing attractiveness for remittance companies, social platforms and payroll providers.

Operational efficiency: Integration with D360’s API‑driven platform streamlines processing, reconciliation and settlement end‑to‑end.

Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, TerraPay, said, “Going live with D360 Bank removes friction for platforms and financial institutions that need fast, compliant and cost‑efficient payouts into the Kingdom – whether that’s for SMEs, tourists and pilgrims, or creators and marketplaces. One integration now unlocks instant wallet payouts and instant/T+1 bank payouts with the transparency and reliability TerraPay is known for.”

Faisal Aljadaan, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at D360 Bank said, ”At D360 Bank, we’re building a secure and modern payments infrastructure to support the Kingdom’s digital economy. Partnering with TerraPay enables global senders and platforms to funnel funds into Saudi seamlessly and at scale, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.”

About D360 Bank

D360 Bank is the first Saudi digital bank that adheres to Sharia principles. Investors in the bank include Dirayah Financial Company and the Public Investment Fund, complemented by several financial and investment connoisseurs within the Kingdom. Their collective aim is to establish a bank that truly understands its clientele, emphasizing the fulfilment of their financial aspirations via user-friendly, swift, and secure banking services.

The foundation of D360 Bank is its team, which boasts a blend of top-tier local and international expertise. The team is driven by a mission to deliver an equitable banking experience that caters to all. The bank focuses on empowering its clientele including individuals, entrepreneurs, and small to medium-sized enterprises, to achieve their financial goals. They employ data-driven strategies, state-of-the-art technology, and digital innovation as tools to further the nation’s economic growth, aligning their objectives with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 150+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant.

Founded in 2014, TerraPay has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion.