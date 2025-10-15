Dubai – Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, returned to GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its long-term commitment to empowering the rapidly expanding digital economy in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This year’s showcase, held from October 13 to 17, unveiled Tencent Cloud’s latest solutions and services, while also featuring the signing of two strategic partnerships with Tawasal and Klickl, marking significant milestones in enhancing app integration and Web3 infrastructure development in the UAE.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East and Africa, said, “As we continue to expand our presence in the Middle East, our focus remains on delivering AI, cloud, and Web3 solutions that align seamlessly with the region’s digital transformation vision. Our partnerships in the UAE underscore our commitment to empowering enterprises and enhancing consumer experiences.”

Enhancing User Experience for Tawasal SuperApp

Tawasal Information Technology, a leading UAE-based technology company driving digital innovation across the MENA region, has joined forces with Tencent Cloud to harness its cutting-edge gaming and cloud expertise. This collaboration will integrate localized mini games to the Tawasal SuperApp, elevating its lifestyle services and delivering a richer, more engaging experience for users.

As Tawasal’s flagship product, the Tawasal SuperApp is a secure, multi-purpose digital lifestyle platform that brings together communication and lifestyle services in one application. It offers free high-definition video and voice calls, messaging with chats, channels, and media sharing, video conferencing, AI integration, and a variety of lifestyle services. The integration of localized mini games will introduce diverse and engaging entertainment options that enhance user engagement, satisfaction, and platform differentiation.

Louis Couriol, Managing Director of Tawasal Information Technology, said, “Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud brings together global expertise and seamlessly deployable solutions that elevate the Tawasal SuperApp experience. By integrating localized mini games, we aim to deliver more personalized and interactive entertainment to our users, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, security, and exceptional digital lifestyle experiences across the MENA region.”

Empowering Klickl’s Web3 Infrastructure

Tencent Cloud also announced a collaboration with Klickl, a UAE-based regulated Web3 financial infrastructure company. The collaboration will integrate Tencent Cloud’s advanced technological solutions and robust mini program ecosystem capabilities with Klickl’s regulated open-finance infrastructure. The upgrade aims to strengthen Klickl’s Web3 financial services infrastructure, empowering enterprises and developers to seamlessly embed compliant digital wallets, , and cross-border payment functionalities into next-generation super apps.

Michael Zhao, Founder and CEO of Klickl said, “Our initiative with Tencent Cloud enables us to explore Klickl’s digital finance capabilities with mini app ecosystem solutions — creating real-world use cases where compliance meets innovation. This is an important step forward in bringing the Web3 super-app experience into everyday life.”

Showcasing Innovative, AI-Powered Solutions

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Tencent Cloud unveiled a powerful suite of AI-driven solutions to accelerate digital transformation across the MEA region. The portfolio empowers businesses with ​​Super App as a Service (TCSAS)​​ to transform applications into engaging, monetizable ecosystems, and a comprehensive ​​Media Service​​ that delivers seamless voice and video communication. Also, the suite features ​​EdgeOne​​ for low-latency content delivery, real-time data processing and AI-enhanced media protection, alongside advanced ​​AI solutions​​ such as the Tencent Cloud Agent Development Platform (TCADP) for building enterprise-grade AI agents and the CodeBuddy coding assistant to accelerate R&D and improve software quality.

The solutions showcased at GITEX underscore Tencent Cloud's commitment to the MEA region, leveraging decades of expertise in developing secure, resilient, and compliant cloud technologies. This experience is critical for sectors like financial services, where the company's robust governance frameworks and multi-cloud strategies enable institutions to maintain agility while meeting rigorous regulatory standards.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.