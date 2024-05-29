100 local jobs created through this expansion, with potential for more opportunities in the future

Earlier this year Tenaris, Global Pipe Company rebranded to TenarisGPC

Jubail, Saudi Arabia: TenarisGPC today officially inaugurated its latest investment in its Longitudinal Submerged Arc-Welding (LSAW) Pipe Mill which will double the company’s production capacity in the country, providing over 100 jobs for the local community in this initial stage of the operation.

The new production line underscores the commitment of the company’s partnership with key clients and the wider industry, through the provision of extensive training and educational opportunities in the running of the new plant.

The completion of this investment comes after a strategic rebrand earlier this year where Global Pipe Company rebranded to TenarisGPC, marking the next chapter in the company’s growth and innovation as it works towards becoming a pipe export hub for complex projects worldwide.

Renwar Berzinji, Chairman of TenarisGPC, and Managing Director and CEO of TenarisSSP commented, “This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to deliver excellence across all aspects of the production and supply to complex line pipe projects across The Kingdom and beyond.”

Speaking on the recent rebrand: “The rebranding reinforces our commitment to synergizing our operations with Tenaris to create unrivalled value for our customers. It adds significant strength to TenarisGPC where - together with TenarisSSP and Tenaris Saudi Arabia in Dammam – we have an unwavering commitment to position TenarisGPC to become a global leader in the supply of LSAW pipe.” He continued.

Over the course of the next year, the new operation will deliver 15,000 manhours of training and will see the team work closely with top local universities, focusing on hiring Saudi talent for the new opportunities that will be created , and offering practical training and valuable experiences for the next generation of engineers in the country.

-Ends-

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information from the press team email:

tryph@thebrillcollective.com

sargento@tenaris.com