Golden Scent will leverage Tenami’s expertise, network, and capital to cement its position as the Middle East’s largest specialised e-commerce platform for fragrances and beauty products.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tenami Capital, a DIFC-based revenue-based investment firm, announced today the closing of its largest investment to date in Golden Scent, the market-leading e-commerce platform for fragrance and beauty products in the MENA region. The specific deal value remains undisclosed.

Led by co-founders Malik Al Shehab and Ronny Froehlich, Golden Scent was founded in September 2014 as a pure fragrances e-commerce platform serving the GCC region. The company has since expanded to become the market leader in online fragrances in the MENA region, with operations and warehouses in the KSA and UAE and delivering to over 80 countries worldwide.

With over 2 million shoppers, millions of visitors monthly, and 7 million downloads since its launch; Golden Scent has powered its way to a leadership position in Saudi Arabia and the GCC’s e-commerce shopping space and it is now poised for breakaway growth for the coming 3 years. Golden Scent’s ongoing success has been strengthened by its highly engaged customers, due to the high level of brand trust and loyalty; in addition to Golden Scent harboring over 20,000 fragrances from over 1000 brands, being the world’s biggest library of Arabic, Niche, and international perfumes. Over 100 of those are Saudi-born, Arabic fragrance brands. The company constantly aims to maintain its position as the preferred shopping destination for all fragrance and beauty lovers.

The revenue-based investment in Golden Scent builds on Tenami Capital’s growing track record and expertise in supporting regional entrepreneurs and founders of digital businesses. Tenami Capital’s revenue-based investment also signifies an important milestone for Golden Scent, which will utilise the capital to enhance product offering, expand its geographic footprint and advance operational efficiencies.

Zohaib Patel, Managing Partner, Tenami Capital, said: “Over the past decade, Malik, Ronny, and the Golden Scent team have built an impressive business with consistently strong growth and a loyal and growing customer base. We share the founders’ excitement for the future and are delighted to partner with them to accelerate Golden Scent’s growth trajectory. This latest announcement marks our second investment in recent months and demonstrates our strong deal pipeline of regional businesses with sizeable and growing revenues that are seeking non-dilutive, value add capital.”

"Tenami Capital’s investment is a tremendous validation of our achievements so far and our potential going forward," said Malik Al Shehab, co-founder and CEO of Golden Scent. "We highly value the founder-friendly approach of Tenami Capital and look forward to working together to take Golden Scent to even greater heights, expanding our product range and reaching more customers across the region. We remain grateful to all our shareholders and partners for their hard work, support, and guidance in helping us develop into a truly regional champion.”

