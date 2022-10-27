The exclusive collection of Diego Maradona memorabilia, consisting of almost 300 certified objects belonging to the football great will debut at the most anticipated football event this year in Qatar, to then tour the world.

In partnership with Visit Qatar, Msheireb Properties, and Park Hyatt Doha, this exclusive collection, with some items to be seen for the first time in public, will share the story of Maradona on the football pitch, locker room, and in his private life.

Doha – TEN Experience is bringing a memorable exhibition to Doha with the unveiling of an exclusive collection of Diego Maradona memorabilia for the first time ever in Qatar and the region. The legendary exhibition will open to the public daily from 16 November until 20 December at Doha Design District, located in the cultural hub of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Sponsored by Visit Qatar as the Official Tourism Partner, Msheireb Properties as the Official Host Venue and Park Hyatt Doha as Official Hospitality Partner, the Exhibition will feature the only complete collection of Diego Maradona, passing through the most important sportive feats with Argentinos Juniors, Boca Junior, Barcelona, Naples, Newell's Old Boys, Sevilla and above all, the Argentina National Team. Bringing to life each object of the collection, together with the exploits of the great champion through a mixture of entertainment and museum, this first to be seen Exhibition also features unpublished photos, exclusive videos and even a virtual experience.

Paying homage to the great Diego as an icon of football, the exhibition will shed light on items worn, kicked and used by the champion, starting from his first shirt dating back to 1969, to his last tracksuit jacket worn in 2020, including the first Argentinos Junior and Boca Junior t-shirt, the Top jerseys of Napoli and Barcelona, the Mexico 1986 shirt, and the football from the 1990 Italy World Championship.

Behind every shirt, every pair of shoes, every captain's armband there is a story to tell, a life story, the life of a unique champion, of the great Maradona. The exhibition will share the story of the sporting star on the football pitch, in the locker room, and in his private life, narrating a story of “Infinite Love between People”, great friendship, and sharing great moments of humanity and happiness.

Furthermore, the exhibit will show Diego as a unique talent, genius, champion, and champion of humanity as well as an unforgettable icon by retracing his success throughout the collection, represented through testimonies and stories of Antonio Luise, son of Salvatore, and Diego’s sons and daughters and his closest friends, all sharing an insight into Maradona’s world, an emotional journey that will chronologically retrace the champion's main endeavors.

Commenting on the exhibition’s opening, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “As a country with a strong love of sports, we are delighted to be the exclusive host country of this unique exhibition and to be celebrating the memory of one of the greatest players in the history of football at the same time as we are welcoming millions of visitors for the biggest sports event in the world. This is the latest addition to Qatar’s wide range of sports-based attractions and provides the perfect between-match excursion for visiting fans.”

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Director Marketing and Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: “We are thrilled to host this prestigious exhibition at our Design District. As the hub of art, innovation, and creativity, Doha Design District is the ideal venue to host this exhibition, with its display of great accomplishment achieved by the great Maradona. We look forward to welcoming all visitors to our galleries and exhibitions at Msheireb Downtown Doha during this historic moment in Qatar to give them an authentic experience of the Qatari and international arts and culture and immerse them in a cultural journey.”

Roger Saad, General Manager of Park Hyatt Doha, said: “It is with great pleasure to be the Official Hospitality Partner for this exclusive exhibition that celebrates the legend of one of the giants of the football world. At Park Hyatt Doha, we continuously strive to serve as a hub for all visitors to Qatar, capitalizing on our strategic central location in the beating heart of the city, offering guests the opportunity to embark on their journey to discover the country’s artistic, cultural, culinary and sports scenes.”

With over 1 million footballs fans set to visit Qatar before the end of the year, there is no better time or place for TEN Experience to launch and it complements the country’s existing wealth of sporting attractions, events and activities. The exhibition will be open daily for visitors from 10am until 12am. Ticket prices are QAR 45 for adults, QAR 15 for children from 6-12 years old, and free for children under 6 years of age. For ticketing and inquiries, please visit https://tenexperience.com.

About TEN Experience

TEN Experience brings to Qatar the story of Diego Maradona: on the football pitch, locker room, and in his private life, consisting of almost 300 certified objects belonging to the great football legend.

The collection includes some of the most desired pieces in the world, many never seen before, including the first Argentinos Junior and Boca Junior t-shirt, the Top jerseys of Napoli and Barcelona, the Mexico 1986 shirt, and the infamous football from the 1990 Italy World Championship.

Date: 16 November – 20 December 2022

Time: 10am to 12am

Venue: Doha Design District, Msheireb Downtown Doha

Book your Ticket here: www.tenexperience.com

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth’s population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world’s best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector’s exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

About Msheireb Properties

A national real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation established as a commercial venture to support the foundation in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. The company aims to enrich people’s lives and improve the overall quality of how they live, work and thrive by creating modern, innovative, and authentic developments.

Msheireb Properties partnered with industry leaders and experts in order to align the architectural lessons of the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies, in order to employ a new approach to urban planning; one that combines traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment as well as the cultural identity of Qatar.

An emerging leader in sustainable development, Msheireb Properties’ new language is used to create buildings of a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom.

Its signature city district, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is developing a blueprint for sustainable urban regeneration.

Msheireb Properties received ISO certification from the British Standards Institution for quality (ISO 9001:2015), environmental performance (ISO 14001:2015), occupational health and safety (BS OHSAS 18001:2007), and Risk Management Standard (ISO 31000:2009).

About Park Hyatt Doha

Park Hyatt Doha is a sophisticated retreat located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.

With bespoke guest experiences, Park Hyatt Doha is the place to be for people who savour subtle elegance, opening a gateway to the best of life at the heart of Doha.

The hotel brings to Doha the understated luxuries that the Park Hyatt is famous for around the world, presenting 187 distinctive guest rooms and suites, three restaurants, and a terrace lounge. In addition to more than 2,000 square meters of meeting and event space, the hotel also offers 1,750 square meters of recreation and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa, and fitness center.

For more information on the Park Hyatt brand and its range of properties worldwide, visit www.hyatt.com/parkhyatt and connect with the Park Hyatt brand on Facebook and Instagram.