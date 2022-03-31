Dubai, UAE - The face of the UAE’s fitness industry is about to be shaken up. Tempo Fit, the only home gym that comes with a built-in personal trainer, is here to make home workouts more effective, accessible, and engaging.

Powered using artificial intelligence (AI), Tempo Fit allows users to bring the experience of working out in a fully-equipped gym with a real personal trainer, to their own home. Providing real-time guidance, custom weight recommendations, personal training plans, competition-grade weights, and accurate progress tracking, Tempo Fit makes exercising and gaining results easy and convenient.

Tempo Fit – the future of fitness

Tempo Fit uses 3D infrared sensors to track each user’s movements, provides immediate feedback and makes sure their form remains perfect during every rep. The AI will tell users if they’re squatting low enough, lifting too heavy or too light, and encourage them to push themselves to new limits.

Launched in the US in February 2020, so far seven million workouts have been logged on Tempo Fit’s innovative and groundbreaking system. Users can enjoy access to over 3,000 live and on-demand classes, including HIIT, strength, yoga, core, pre-natal and many more engaging workouts created by some of the world’s best trainers.

Channeling the powers of cutting-edge technology, Tempo Fit is a true trailblazer in the world of digital fitness. 3D Tempo Vision, the brand’s patented computer vision and AI technology, uses 3D sensors to track 250,000 points on the user’s body up to 30 times every second. This allows the programme to gather accurate data about each user and ensure they remain on track to achieving their goals. With Tempo Fit, weight loss, muscle gain or general fitness progression never plateaus.

The Studio has a 42-inch touchscreen display and comes complete with a heart-rate monitor and premium Olympic weights, including competition-grade barbells, dumbbells, and 75 pounds of plates. The live leaderboard in every class provides an added incentive and a bit of healthy competition, and each membership can host up to six accounts, meaning that every member of the family can join in and start investing in their own health and wellbeing.

Tempo Move – compact fitness that packs a punch

The newly launched Tempo Move harnesses the same powers of Tempo Studio, in a more compact, affordable bundle. Easy to fit in homes of all sizes, Tempo Move includes a stylish weight storage cabinet, dumbbells and 35 pounds of weight plates. Users simply need to provide their own TV screen and an iPhone.

Coming to the UAE through venture capital investor Covetor, Tempo Fit is launching in the market at an exclusive price.

Presenting strength and cardio lovers with an irresistible offer, the first 100 UAE customers can purchase a Tempo Studio for AED 8,995 (an AED 2,000 discount on the recommended price), and a Tempo Move for AED 1,795 (a saving of AED 1,000). Both models come with free delivery and installation across the UAE.

David Bisset, Managing Partner of Covetor, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Tempo Fit and bring their unique, patented technology to the UAE. Tempo provides a safe and convenient way to train while still getting serious results. Based on the success in the US market, we expect Tempo to be a game changer in the UAE and wider GCC region.”

For more information about Tempo Fit, please visit www.tempofit.me.

About Tempo

Tempo is a fitness company that develops innovative products to help people progress in their fitness journeys. The Tempo Studio is the first home gym with a built-in personal trainer that includes instructor-led classes, real time guidance and competition-grade weights to help members reach their fitness goals. Tempo’s AI-powered 3D-sensors corrects form, counts reps, and recommends weights—providing a more effective and safer workout in real-time. Tempo is built for all levels, from beginner to advanced athlete. We provide personalized products that can grow with our members as they progress towards their goals.

For more information, visit www.tempofit.me or follow Tempo on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.