Dubai, UAE – Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, is scaling its core and edge network infrastructure to 400G with a Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA) provided by Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure AI-Native Networks. This will enable a simplified network capacity expansion and efficient delivery of enhanced connectivity to metro networks and data center interconnects (DCI). It provides connectivity across distances of around 100 km to points of presence (PoPs) across Telxius’ global footprint in Spain, the Americas, and wider Europe.

Telxius connects millions of customers globally, providing a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network. Its extensive ecosystem combines fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning 100,000+ km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 27 data centers. Telxius seamlessly connects customers with ultra-high capacity, low latency and resilient networking.

Telxius will migrate some of its key architecture to Juniper’s CORA and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers to deliver a network that offers robust power and space savings superior performance and automated operations. This will free up a substantial amount of reserved bandwidth and allow for flexible extension to 400G capacity. The project will create enhanced connectivity for Telxius’ customers and create a more sustainable architecture by optimizing network scalability and bandwidth efficiency.

The solution leverages leading edge technology with the use of an IP over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (IPoDWDM) solution. This maximizes routing platform capacity, scales up link bandwidth, and can reach more network locations and customers whilst removing the need to manage and maintain external DWDM equipment.

Using Juniper’s CORA, Telxius will simplify the network architecture by consolidating previously siloed IP and optical network layers into a unified system leveraging IPoDWDM. Once the project is complete, Telxius expects to increase network reliability for its customers, simplify network operations and substantially reduce power consumption.

“This project is a fantastic step forward to bring added scalability and capacity to the Telxius network through 400G coherent pluggable optics, meeting our customers’ needs in today’s ever-growing digital economy. Telxius is at the forefront of innovation, ensuring reduced power consumption and a simplified network architecture to provide a better experience for our customers. We anticipate a number of vendor-agnostic solutions that could support this architecture, and we are excited to collaborate with Juniper to build a solid foundation for further network expansion,” said Carlos Dasi, CTO, Telxius.

“400G optics are a highly reliable solution to further enhance Telxius’ infrastructure to enable the best experience for customers. Telxius is leading the way for network innovation with the deployment of Juniper’s PTX and CORA and Juniper is proud to enable this network transformation. Juniper’s optics solutions provide a simplified integration with Juniper infrastructure that allows the customer to scale up and scale out their network in line with their business goals. Built to last, this network transformation will extend Telxius’ network longevity to future-proof the business,” said Julius Francis, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Juniper Networks.

About Telxius

As the world’s needs for uninterrupted global interconnectivity continue to rise, we are preparing the road ahead. Telxius is a leading global connectivity provider that combines subsea and terrestrial networks with data centers worldwide. Its extensive ecosystem includes eight next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning 100,000+ km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 25 landing stations. Telxius provides a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network. With ultra-high capacity, low latency and resilient networking, Telxius seamlessly connects customers across the Americas, Europe and beyond. For more information about Telxius visit www.telxius.com.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

