Dubai: Telr, an award-winning online payment gateway, has announced that it will be a Silver Sponsor at the Seamless Middle East 2023 event. The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 23rd and 24th, an event that has long served as a meeting place for the brightest and most innovative minds across various industries, including payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, cards, and identity.

As part of its participation in Seamless Middle East 2023, Telr's CEO Khalil Alami will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Unfolding the next commerce chapter: the boundless opportunities from technological advancement." The panel is scheduled for May 23rd at 11:50 AM.

Telr's participation in major events is part of its commitment towards supporting the transition to digital payments and achieving a cashless society in the UAE and KSA. At booth Q20, Telr's team will be available to interact with the visitors on a personal level and provide them with the necessary tools to scale up their businesses seamlessly. Telr offers access to every payment method it provides in the UAE and KSA, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, urpay, and STCPay.

With Telr's one-stop-shop mindset, the company provides comprehensive solutions for the e-commerce world, offering a large selection of financial and business services, including payment links, QR Codes payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later service (BNPL), a merchant financing program, and an easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in just five minutes.

Khalil Alami, CEO and Co-Founder of Telr Payment Gateway stated, " We are excited to showcase our innovative payment solutions and contribute to the continued growth of the digital payment ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with merchants and industry experts to help shape the future of e-commerce in the region."

About Telr

Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning, Dubai-based offering payment gateway solutions for SMEs, government bodies, and large corporates. Its wholly owned, unique platform enables it to handle complex or unique payment methods or integrations. TELR was awarded the prestigious Start-up of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 it won the Best Payment Product in the Middle East award; in 2017, it was awarded Innovative Vendor – Fintech at the 2017 GEC Awards in Dubai. Telr continues to be listed as one of the most funded and top fintech companies in The Middle East by several esteemed publishing houses, such as Forbes.

With a fast-growing presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, TELR is building a wider regional presence in the MENA Region. TELR enables businesses to transact in over 120 currencies with payment platform capabilities in 30 languages & it provides customers with a range of financial & business services that include social commerce, QR Codes, BNPL, e-Commerce Platform, Business Loans, Payment links, Anti-fraud protection, Shopping Cart Integrations, & more.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.