Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Telr has partnered with Bank AlJazira to enhance digital payment solutions for its merchants, supporting Saudi Arabia’s push toward a cashless economy. This collaboration will streamline transactions, ensuring faster payments, advanced fraud protection, and a seamless checkout experience for businesses and their customers.

By integrating Telr’s cutting-edge technology with Bank AlJazira’s robust banking infrastructure, businesses unlock a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including payment links, recurring payments, e-invoicing, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and much more. This collaboration enhances payment flexibility, expands financial accessibility, and empowers e-commerce businesses to thrive in Saudi Arabia’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, “At Telr, we believe that digital payments should be simple, secure, and accessible for every business. Our partnership with Bank AlJazira is a major step toward revolutionizing the payment experience, ensuring businesses can thrive in an increasingly cashless world".

Mr. Nawaf Al Jathlan, Head of The Digital Payments Department at Bank AlJazira, said, “We are pleased to cooperate with Telr to provide advanced payment solutions to enhance the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom and provide our customers with customized solutions to suit their business needs”.

This strategic alliance helps in transforming the e-commerce payment experience in Saudi Arabia, ensuring merchants have the technology to drive growth and customer trust.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, Mada, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its service seven further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Telr is the first PCI-DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

Learn more at www.telr.com

About Bank AlJazira:

Bank AlJazira (BAJ) is recognized as one of the leading Shari'ah compliant fast-growing financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, client-driven and service-oriented Saudi Financial Group which provides individuals, businesses and institutions with innovative Shari'ah compliant financial services.

