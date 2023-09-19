Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Teledyne FLIR, a world leader in thermal imaging cameras, is set to exhibit its latest products and groundbreaking solutions for oil & gas industry at ADIPEC 2023. The event, one of the largest of its kind, will take place from October 2nd to 5th in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, attracting over 160,000 energy professionals and visitors worldwide. Visit Teledyne FLIR Booth 1005 and experience “live” demonstrations of the company’s new range of product solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry.

Products on display will include:

New G Series range (Gx320 & G306) & GF77 is a family of high-tech, cooled-core optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras that can help leak detection and repair (LDAR) professionals seamlessly locate and document harmful gas emissions. The G-Series is designed to empower everyday users in the oil and gas, manufacturing, steel, and utility industries to spend more time prioritizing leak repairs, and less time documenting them while gaining better insight into the severity of the emission. These cameras detect and accurately quantify hydrocarbon, fugitive gas, and other volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions in the oil and gas industry.

Handheld professional thermal imaging range of cameras T8xx, T5xx, Exx , Cx5 series are designed to make condition monitoring more efficient and effective. These versatile cameras help identify problems before failures occur, prevent costly shutdown, and help in improving overall safety in a workplace.

Industrial Acoustic Imaging Camera – Si124 - detects pressurized leaks and partial discharge, perfect for industrial environments. This lightweight, one-handed solution can be used to identify issues up to 10 times faster than with traditional methods.

Firefighting K Series thermal imaging cameras help you see through smoke and monitor the fire's spread, so you can quickly visualize your plan of attack, locate hot spots, and save lives. FLIR’s expanded lineup of TICs gives you the most comprehensive view of the scene—from inside, outside, and above the fire.

Test & Measurement Range is designed to meet the challenges of your industrial application. With advanced options such as Infrared Guided Measurement (IGMTM), high protection ratings, datalogging, and the ability to send data over METERLiNK®, FLIR Test & Measurement products are packed with the tools you need to accurately diagnose issues, take reliable measurements, and repair systems efficiently.

Teledyne FLIR welcomes visitors to its stand at booth 1005 at Adipec Abu Dhabi from 2nd to 5th of October 2023.

About Teledyne FLIR:

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications, with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.