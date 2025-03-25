Cost reducing and efficiency increasing solutions such as Industrial Acoustic Imaging Camera, Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras, and Test & Measurement equipment will be on display.

Dubai, UAE: Cutting energy costs, reducing loss, and downtime, Teledyne FLIR, is all set to showcase their Electric Utility Solutions product portfolio at Middle East Energy 2025 scheduled from 7 - 9 April 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stand H4.E30.

Teledyne FLIR will showcase energy-saving solutions such as Industrial Acoustic Imaging Camera, Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras, and Test & Measurement equipment.

The ground-breaking product on display is the FLIR Si2x-Pro™, an acoustic imaging camera specifically designed for use in hazardous gas and explosive dust environments, to easily reduce leaks of toxic or flammable gases to improve safety, or cut expenses associated with compressed air or gas leaks in your facilities. With its advanced analysis tools, the Si2x-Pro provides a robust solution for lowering costs associated with mechanical bearing issues and partial discharge on electrical equipment.

Other products on display include:

EXTECH Instruments

EXTECH meters and testers help you ensure uptime, maximize productivity and verify compliance. Whether used as a component of an effective predictive maintenance program or as a key tool for a rapid response repair team, EXTECH instruments are the meters of choice for professionals who need to solve problems.

The products on display will include solutions such as:

The Extech CO260 that monitors indoor air quality for carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.

The Extech EN510 is a 10-in-1 environmental meter that can measure air velocity, air flow, air temperature, Type-K temperature, heat index, and humidity.

Test & Measurement Solutions

To keep systems working with precision, you need inspection tools that measure with accuracy, streamline surveys, and ensure worker safety. Intelligent and tough, FLIR Test & Measurement instruments are designed to meet these challenges in any industrial application.

The products on display will include solutions such as:

The FLIR DM93-2 digital multimeter with advanced variable-frequency drive (VFD) filtering to help you accurately analyze non-traditional sine waves and noisy signals found in VFD-controlled equipment.

digital multimeter with advanced variable-frequency drive (VFD) filtering to help you accurately analyze non-traditional sine waves and noisy signals found in VFD-controlled equipment. The MR277 building inspection system with advanced environmental sensors to help you quickly locate, clearly identify, and easily document problems.

FLIR Gx320 24°

The FLIR Gx320 24° is an innovative Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera designed to detect hydrocarbons, methane (CH₄), and other Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions from multiple stages of the oil and gas supply chain, as well as other industrial markets.

From handheld to fixed cameras, advanced thermal imaging is revolutionizing how manufacturers keep equipment running smoothly and ensure product quality. By spotting hidden faults and preventing costly downtime, our advanced thermal imaging solutions bring precision, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Our intuitive condition-based monitoring technologies not only measure but provide critical insights into energy efficiency, cost savings, and risk management.

Future-proof your operations through predictive protection and gain the FLIR manufacturing advantage.

About FLIR, a TeledyNe Technologies Company:

FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for industrial applications with thousands of employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.