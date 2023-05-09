UAE: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leading digital construction solution provider in the Middle East, will honour construction industry players and mega projects in the Middle East region at TEKLA BIM Awards event, which is set to be held in September this year. The submissions for the awards started on April 4, 2023 and will run until May 31, 2023.

As a leader in construction technology, Trimble is proactively showcasing the impressive growth and development of visually stunning structures in the region, amidst the evolving landscape of the construction industry, through the Tekla BIM Awards. The awards are essential in identifying initiatives that transform construction methods. Innovative users of the Tekla software are key to the development of remarkable structures and the advancement of the construction industry, and Trimble encourages more companies to take part in order to honour those who excelled in the previous year by utilising innovative solutions for their projects.

Last year saw the development of numerous major projects in countries such as KSA, Qatar, UAE, and Egypt, where governments are prioritizing infrastructure and economic development, leading to growth in the construction sector. In the UAE, for instance, the construction market was worth $86.7 billion in 2022, with industry global reports predicting an AAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of more than 3% between 2024 and 2027.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India, said: “We are honoured to host the local TEKLA BIM Awards this year, as it offers companies an opportunity to showcase their expertise and innovative work. Through these awards, Trimble aspires to both motivate companies to adopt latest technological innovations and highlight the exceptional milestones that has been accomplished in previous projects. Since last year, the Middle East has been witnessing remarkable growth in project development, with new megaprojects like NEOM, Red Sea Project, Etihad Railway, and Museum of the Future taking center stage. Many such projects will compete for this year's awards and is expected to encourage construction firms to adopt the latest technologies.”

He adds: “The vision and goal of hosting these annual awards are to provide customers with value through a prestigious competition and raise industry knowledge of new technology and success stories.”

Companies can participate in six categories - Commercial Projects, Public Projects, Industrial Projects, Infrastructure Projects, Small Projects and Sports & Recreation. The winners of the regional awards will go on to compete on a global level.

The entries will be judged on the basis of ‘Use of BIM and collaboration: Model life cycle, collaboration between multiple participants and use of IFC and open BIM’, ‘Innovative use of Tekla software: Challenges solved with Tekla and innovative ways of utilizing BIM,’ ‘Constructability (Level of Development (LOD), multi-material aspect and complexity of geometry)’, ‘Environmental Benefits (Energy savings, waste, transportation)’ and ‘Cool Factor (Impressiveness and uniqueness of the project and creativity in execution of the project)’.

Trimble, a leader in construction technology, has a long-term objective of revolutionizing both the physical and digital worlds. To achieve this goal, the company employs various strategies, such as educating the industry, adopting a subscription-based business model to facilitate easy access to technology, and organizing events and awards programs to foster and promote the sector.