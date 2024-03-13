Enhancements and Further Open Standards Adoption Boost Collaboration Performance

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the introduction of 2024 versions of its Tekla® software for constructible Building Information Modeling (BIM), structural engineering and steel fabrication management. Boasting an enhanced user experience, Tekla Structures 2024, Tekla Structural Designer 2024, Tekla Tedds 2024 and Tekla PowerFab 2024 let users collaborate with ease through enhanced communication for more integrated, connected workflows between all construction project stakeholders. Usability improvements make the Tekla suite of solutions ideal for experienced and new users alike, helping them to be on schedule and within budget of their projects.

Collaboration is one of the deciding factors for the success of BIM. The 2024 Tekla versions include industry-standard communications improvements that allow users to deliver required documentation and model information efficiently, using a wider variety of supported industry formats. Connected workflows form the cornerstone of sustainable construction strategies to focus on increasing efficiency, optimizing resource allocation, reducing waste and supporting comprehensive maintenance across the full lifecycle of an asset- all anchored in constructible design.

“Improving coordination between all stakeholders on projects is key to ensuring the industry can deliver projects on time, budget and schedule. The Tekla 2024 versions are another significant step in bringing all those stakeholders closer together,” said Michael Evans, Senior Product Director, Trimble engineering and BIM solutions.

Tekla Structures 2024

The 2024 version of Tekla Structures provides an enhanced user experience for staying on schedule and on budget. It provides engineers and detailers — who work on complex geometry projects — access to more intuitive modeling with fewer iterations from the start. Automated fabrication drawing cloning improvements deliver significant benefits for steel and precast cast unit drawings creation.

Tekla Structures’ robust change management allows users to work efficiently with the opportunity to quickly deliver drawings that match industry regulations and transfer model data error-free to support client requirements.

Open Industry Standards Support

An even stronger alignment with industry workflows through the support of open standards such as BCF (BIM Collaboration Format), allows Tekla Structures 2024 users to communicate model-based issues among project collaborators throughout all project phases. In the software, buildingSMART properties are supported by improved and extended IFC property sets, out-of-the box.

Integrated Workflows

By enhancing interoperability between Trimble software, hardware and other third-party solutions, Tekla Structures 2024 delivers new integrated workflows for better collaboration. Enhanced rebar geometry generation is optimized for fabrication, delivery logistics and site operations. Data exchange with the field and scanning hardware from Trimble allows users to retrieve as-built data from the site and share accurate designs back. Trimble Connect Business Premium — included in the Tekla Structures named user license — comes with improved collaborative workflow capabilities, such as model-based status sharing.

Extended offering for new licenses

Tekla Structures users can now leverage three products in one powerful offering. A “Named User License” for Tekla Structures now includes Trimble Connect Business Premium and Tekla Model Sharing as an all-in-one solution. Trimble Connect Business Premium provides access to workflow extensions and advanced BIM tools for faster, higher-quality project delivery.



Tekla Structural Designer 2024

The analysis capability of the structural design and analysis software Tekla Structural Designer 2024 has been enhanced with Staged Construction Analysis, which takes into account that there is a sequence in construction and loading. This fully automated process — that is quick and easy to use — can be applied to the design of both concrete and steel structures. Structural Engineers can now also use reference models from other disciplines such as architecture or MEP to check compatibility with their structural model.

Tekla Tedds 2024

The latest version of Tekla’s software for structural engineering calculations builds upon the seamless integration of structural design information and documentation with Tekla Structures to improve collaborative design-to-detailing. Tekla Tedds 2024 offers updated libraries of predefined structural calculations and custom calculation capabilities for faster, more reliable structural element design, also in multi-material designs. It now also offers masonry design for US codes, steel angle design for European and US codes, and retaining basement wall analysis and design for European and US codes.

Tekla PowerFab 2024

The 2023i version of the Tekla PowerFab steel fabrication management software introduced visual change management and estimate job costing. The latest version now introduces enhanced project management tools for organizing and keeping track of subcontracts, change order breakdown and integration with BCF Topics using Trimble Connect. BCF Topics allows for companies using different software to collaborate, with the ability for project managers to do multi-project follow-up and reporting of Topics. To further improve the office-to-shop communication and transparency, Tekla PowerFab 2024 introduces a new cutlist prioritization.

Information Security

As part of Trimble’s ongoing efforts to provide enterprise-level security required in environments that thrive on data sharing, all Tekla products are certified to be fully compliant with ISO27001, the leading global standard for information security management.

Availability and Free Trials

To learn more and to download the Tekla 2024 versions, visit: www.tekla.com/2024. The Tekla Structures BIM software is available in a free 30-day trial version that lets users test the functionality of Tekla Structures. Free trials are also available for the structural analysis and design software Tekla Structural Designer and Tekla Tedds.

-Ends-

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

For further information, please contact: