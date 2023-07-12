Strong demand for fully equipped and flexible co-working spaces designed for the ever-evolving work culture in the science sector



Launch supports TECOM Group’s goals to enrich the local innovation ecosystem in line with Dubai R&D Programme and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’



Dubai, UAE: TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, has launched D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park to offer future-focused co-working solutions for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global corporations in the science sector.

The new address accommodates the growing demand for flexible and well-connected workspace solutions with a focus on contributing to the goals of the Dubai Research & Development (R&D) Programme launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. It is also geared towards fostering innovation, instilling an entrepreneurial culture, and advancing Dubai’s vision of building a dynamic and sustainable economy in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

D/Quarters is the latest in TECOM Group’s expansive portfolio of innovative products strengthening Dubai’s position as a magnet for global investment and talent. Its launch at Dubai Science Park enhances the district’s solutions for businesses of all sizes in the life, energy, and environmental sciences sectors.

Commenting on the new premises, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial - TECOM Group, said: “Empowering talent and enabling business growth has been the cornerstone of TECOM Group’s strategy for more than two decades. D/Quarters is part of our response to the growing need for future-focused, adaptive workspace solutions as more professionals seek work cultures that support flexibility and collaboration.



“D/Quarters’ expansion to Dubai Science Park will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for science businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors that can enrich Dubai’s knowledge-based economy, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”



D/Quarters was launched last year at the heart of two of Dubai’s most vibrant business districts, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, offering open co-working spaces with hot desking, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, and move in-ready as well as private office spaces. Its agile, scalable solutions and value-added services enable businesses to grow and thrive, share ideas, and innovate in a collaborative community.



The new Dubai Science Park location is already attracting strong demand from customers seeking a co-working solution that offers community connections, agility and collaboration opportunities, and easy access to talent and facilities that foster R&D.



D/Quarters offers the benefits of agility to businesses at any stage of the growth journey, be they ambitious freelancers or large corporations.



Members can benefit from a variety of value-added services, including a smart app, high-tech amenities, and flexible event spaces. A lively calendar of networking sessions, insightful talks, and community events will also allow D/Quarters’ members to engage with peers, including the thousands of researchers, professionals, and students driving collaboration and innovation at Dubai Science Park and TECOM Group’s other leading business districts.



D/Quarters caters to the co-working needs of individuals such as scientists, researchers, engineers, and students granted Golden Visas for their exceptional talent and contributions in the knowledge- and innovation-based sectors. Open 24x7, D/Quarters’ workspaces are designed to accommodate innovators and entrepreneurs seeking global connectivity.



Members of D/Quarters can also access the smart services portal axs, which offers over 200 corporate and government services, including visa facilitation and business set-up, all under one roof.



TECOM Group has contributed to Dubai’s economic ambitions for over two decades through strategic, sector-focused districts and innovative business solutions. The Group’s 10 sector-specific districts across Dubai are home to more than 9,500 customers and 105,000 professionals, representing businesses of all sizes that are contributing to Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.



About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group (www.tecomgroup.ae) has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.



The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 9,500 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.



TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.



TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.



About D/Quarters

Launched in 2022 with its first premises at the heart of two of the emirate’s most vibrant business districts, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, D/Quarters (www.dquarters.ae) is a future-focused co-working space for freelancers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global corporations with flexible, scalable workspace solutions. Members can benefit from a variety of value-added services, including access to a community of skilled talent, a smart app, high-tech amenities, event spaces, and retailers.