Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of the Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced its founding membership in the newly launched OpenSTX Foundation, a global initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation. The OpenSTX Foundation aims to establish a vendor-neutral, open industry standard for Synchronous Transmissions (STX), a transformative wireless protocol designed to deliver ultra-reliable, secure, and energy-efficient communications for industrial applications.

The OpenSTX Foundation brings together a coalition of global academic and industry leaders to standardize next-generation STX protocols. These protocols enable multiple devices to transmit simultaneously with precise synchronization, significantly improving network reliability, reducing latency, and optimizing power usage. Such capabilities are essential for emerging applications in industrial IoT, smart cities, real-time asset tracking, and emergency response systems.

The initiative holds particular promise for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, where the rapid growth of industrial and smart infrastructure projects demands resilient and scalable wireless systems.

Michael Baddeley, Principal Researcher at TII and Chairperson of the OpenSTX Foundation, said: “When launching the OpenSTX Foundation, we were looking for a platform that could support both rigorous technical collaboration and global inclusivity. The Linux Foundation gave us exactly that—a proven framework for open, vendor-neutral standards that empowers contributors across academia, startups, and global enterprises. It’s the right foundation for scaling STX into an industrial-grade wireless standard.”

The Foundation’s steering committee brings contributors from Graz University of Technology, Imperial College London, University of Trento, SKF CNEA, RedNodeLabs, Fly4Future, and Technische Universität Darmstadt, combining deep expertise from both academia and industry.

TII’s involvement reinforces its mission to drive innovations and solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub and center of excellence for technological development. The OpenSTX Foundation welcomes industry players, researchers, and engineers to participate in shaping the future of wireless communications.

Learn more and join the movement at: https://www.openstxfoundation.com

