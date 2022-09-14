Dubai, UAE: MEmob+, the leading data, and location-driven marketing services company, has been recently recognized among the top two solution providers in the ‘Mobile Advertising’ category, celebrating creativity in data marketing by the SMARTIES Business Impact Index (BII) for MENA 2021.

Securing second place on the index following a gold win for Nike’s ‘Start Fresh’ campaign, three silver awards for its innovative marketing solutions; and preceding tech giants Google and Facebook on the index list; this has been a successful year for MEmob+. With unique data solutions and effective research methodologies, MEmob+ is fast gaining traction as one of the region’s pioneering technology providers in marketing strategy, data, and activation. The achievement comes in line with the company’s continued commitment to excellence, and a deep understanding of how data sits at the heart of creating effective customer campaigns which drive business results.

We are extremely proud and honored to be ranked amongst the top two regional players in the mobile advertising category. We have always believed it to be crucial for digital marketing to be focused on innovation, creativity, and customized engagement driving business impact and growth, and it is truly remarkable for us to be recognized by the Business Impact Index which is revolutionizing the marketing industry with their transformational impact and efforts towards bringing forth marketing campaigns aligned with this agenda,” expressed Ihab El Yaman, Co-Founder and CEO at MEmob+.

“Our strength lies in our perspective. We do not consider ourselves data providers but data consultants with a core focus on delivering effective data-driven solutions to our clients by understanding their business goals and designing targeted and customized campaigns. Thinking about what we can do for our customers is at the core of our business and this achievement reflects our history of enabling brands to reach their audience through our unique offerings,” commented Mohamad Al Eskandarani, Chief Technology Officer, MEmob+.

Launched in 2018 by Alexandre Hawari, CEO of Akama Holding and Ihab El-Yaman, CEO, MEmob+ is the first Marketing Tech Company in the MENA region to add Blockchain expertise to its service offerings. The company has exclusive partnerships with global and regional first-party data holders, giving it access to billions of device IDs globally, including more than 400 million in the MENA region. MEmob+ supports brands’ data-driven media activities, location measurement, footfall attribution, research, and analysis with a roster of major international and regional clients.

To accelerate the company’s growth, MEmob+ has expanded to five different countries innovating in the latest blockchain, metaverse, and Web3 technologies. The company will soon be launching new solutions in the market, in addition to providing consulting and digital advertising services in the UAE.

About MEmob+

MEmob+ is a leading data mining and monetization platform, trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth and maximize their marketing ROI. Launched in 2018, MEmob+ is the first marketing technology company in the MENA region to add blockchain services to its portfolio. Supporting brands’ data-driven media activities, location measurement and footfall attribution, research and analysis, the company occupies a prominent position as a trusted provider of end-to-end data and technology solutions to organizations of various sizes. Notable clients include - McDonald’s, Nike, Nissan, du, Landmark Group and P&G.

MEmob+ is owned by Akama Holding and Ihab El Yaman, its co-founder and CEO. Singapore-based privacy-led data intelligence company Near has acquired a minority stake in MEmob+ in 2021. For more information, visit: www.memob.com

About MMA Smarties Business Impact Index

The MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index is the first and only global mobile marketing index that brings together an ecosystem of marketers, identifying, ranking, and awarding top agencies, advertisers, and brands driving impact through innovative mobile-first campaigns.

With a vision of empowering and enabling marketers, SMARTIES awards and index methodology is developed in collaboration with WARC Media 100, a ranking representing the top media organizations and campaigns.

