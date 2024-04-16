Pune – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced that its Business Process Services arm – Tech Mahindra BPS – has been recognized as a market leader in the HFS Research Horizons report ‘Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024’ for its digital first approach.

Tech Mahindra BPS is a global leader in providing next-generation digital customer experience through its wide array of service offerings including customer experience redesign, consulting, process re-engineering, and other managed services. The recognition showcases Tech Mahindra BPS’ exceptional proficiency in delivering customer experiences and contributing to enterprise business transformation.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our 'people, process, and technology' approach affirms our market leadership and propels our customers' ventures forward, particularly in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. The recognition in the ‘HFS Horizons: Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024’ report further solidifies Tech Mahindra's exceptional performance in the domain."

Tech Mahindra BPS has skillfully integrated a digital-first methodology, exceptional customer experience delivery, and an innovative gig model to formulate a comprehensive customer experience strategy. At the heart of this approach lies the Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra’s R&D arm, which is pioneering the use of advanced technologies such as Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.

Melissa O’Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, said, “Tech Mahindra has been placed as a Horizon 3 market leader in our inaugural Customer Experience (CX) Services Horizon report for its digital-first approach, CX delivery capabilities, and approach to the gig model. Leveraging its partner ecosystem and its own Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra has developed CX technology using emerging tech, including GenAI. Customers of Tech Mahindra are impressed with the firm’s flexibility and speed of execution.”

In collaboration with premier technology partners, Tech Mahindra BPS has harnessed advanced technologies like GenAI, smart analytics, and automation to pioneer a cutting-edge technology suite. This includes chatbots, voice bots, webchat, omnichannel platforms, customer relationship management, and work-from-home solutions, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in the subjects they cover. They’re respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

