Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of TechM VerifAI, a comprehensive solution for validating and verifying the outcomes of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI projects. Through this solution, Tech Mahindra will help enterprises validate the end-to-end lifecycle of AI-based projects, thereby, enabling them to scale their AI initiatives speedily.

TechM VerifAI’s pre-built, 360-degree validation framework across the GenAI lifecycle, customizable metrics, microservices-based architecture, and seamless integration into existing technology stacks will ensure faster and reliable AI value realization for enterprises. The solution will validate data quality in the discovery and pre-development stages and test AI models, frameworks, and hyper-parameters in the development stage to ensure security and accuracy. It will also verify and tune the deployed models to ensure outputs are consistent, explainable, and meet user expectations post deployment.

Kunal Purohit, President – Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Many companies have not moved from pilots and experiments to enterprise level adoption of AI, due to absence of a robust validation and assurance framework. TechM VerifAI addresses this need with a comprehensive framework for assessing, auditing, and certifying AI solutions across various domains and use cases. By adopting TechM VerifAI, enterprises can responsibly leverage AI for growth, success, and scale at speed by automating their validation and verification processes to a large extent.”

Tech Mahindra will leverage its experience of leading validation and verification projects for GenAI product innovators and early adopters to scale their AI initiatives at speed. The company understands the comprehensive requirements of implementing a full-stack AI solution, encompassing key elements from infrastructure and datasets to rules, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), GenAI models, and visualization layers. After the successful integration of TechM amplifAI offerings with over 100 assets and Intellectual Properties (IPs) that democratized and scaled AI deployment responsibly, this new solution aims to further enhance AI assurance and ensure the timely verification and validation of AI projects for enterprises globally.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra has been making significant strides in offering next-gen solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company recently announced the launch of Project Indus, a first of its kind foundational open source Large Language Model designed to converse in a multitude of Indic languages and dialects. The launch of TechM VerifAI further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enabling enterprises to scale rapidly with technological advancements, building a future where AI solutions are accessible, scalable, and responsible.

