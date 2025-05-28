Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) successfully hosted the second edition of the International Conference on Global Sustainable Development (ICGSD 2025) on May 23–24 at its Dubai campus. Marking the conference’s first edition in the region, the event convened leading academic scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts from ten countries to exchange ideas and explore innovative solutions to today’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

Hosted in collaboration with Digambarrao Bindu College and Acadivate, the premier interdisciplinary conference brought together more than 130 global experts for high-impact discussions and cross-sector collaboration spanning health, business, environment, technology, and social sciences. Through a dynamic agenda of plenary sessions, panel debates, and over 100 research presentations, ICGSD 2025 explored critical themes including climate change, renewable energy, social justice, AI in education, and sustainable development practices. The two-day event reinforced the importance of international cooperation and actionable strategies aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “We recognize that meaningful progress toward sustainability requires collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and borders. At ADU, we are committed to fostering this kind of innovation-led dialogue through initiatives like ICGSD 2025. The conference served as a powerful platform for engaging thought leaders and changemakers committed to co-creating solutions that serve both people and the planet. As the UAE accelerates its sustainability agenda, ADU remains at the forefront of driving dialogue research, and innovation that advance long-term impact locally and globally.”

Maryam Rashd Bunfour, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Engineer at the General Headquarters of Dubai Police, said: “Police entities play a critical role in advancing sustainability by integrating comprehensive environmental frameworks into their core operations. This allows us to align efforts in maintaining society's safety and security with long-term environmental goals, ultimately contributing to shaping the UAE’s future policies and building a resilient and sustainable society.”

Karim Houni, Head of Digital Innovation at Emirates Global Aluminum, said: “ICGSD 2025 provided an exceptional platform to explore forward-thinking solutions and engage with leading researchers and students from around the world. My session on ‘Digital EcoDesign in a Sust-AI-nable World’ sparked meaningful dialogue and opened doors for potential collaborations. I look forward to contributing to future editions of this impactful conference.”

Professor Fauzia Jabeen, Director of Research Institute for Sustainable Futures at Abu Dhabi University added: “We’re proud to host such conferences that offer a powerful platform to highlight cutting-edge innovations like ‘Metaverse Adoption as a Pillar of Sustainable Healthcare in Industry 5.0.’ This keynote showcased the transformative potential of metaverse technologies to advance sustainability in the UAE’s healthcare sector.”

Following its successful inaugural edition in Thailand, the second ICGSD marked a major step forward in expanding global participation and impact. ADU continues to host high-caliber platforms that empower students, faculty, and global partners to contribute to sustainable solutions aligned with both national priorities and global development goals. The university also integrates climate action across education, research, operations, and community engagement. Through its Climate Action Plan and Sustainable Research Centre, ADU fosters innovation in areas such as renewable energy, pollution monitoring, and environmental management, reinforcing its leadership in advancing the UAE’s sustainability agenda.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to the 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 79 places.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).