Al Mani: "We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the efficiency of transportation, shipping, and warehousing services in the Kingdom and achieving Vision 2030 goals."

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the efficiency of logistics and shipping services in the Kingdom and contributing to the realization of Vision 2030. This comes as the company showcases its cutting-edge logistics solutions at the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo 2025, held in Riyadh from May 27–29, 2025.

As Saudi Arabia solidifies its status as a global logistics hub, this event offers a platform for industry professionals to explore strategies that boost efficiency, expand networks, and improve operations—especially as the sector is expected to handle 1.7 billion tons of cargo by 2030.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: “The Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo is the largest commercial event in Saudi Arabia focused on warehousing, supply chains, and logistics—and the largest of its kind in the region. It presents an ideal opportunity for Four Winds to spotlight the leading logistics services and solutions we offer, which are designed to enhance the efficiency of transportation and shipping services across the Kingdom, and contribute to Vision 2030.”

Al Mani added: “Four Winds boasts an extensive international shipping network and offers fully integrated freight solutions. With long-standing expertise in supply chain management, we provide end-to-end support for our clients—from planning to final delivery—while upholding the highest international standards and regulatory compliance. We also offer flexible, integrated warehousing solutions, leveraging modern technologies to ensure quality and safety. Our strategically located warehouses facilitate easy access and cater to diverse industry needs.”

Integrated and Flexible Warehousing Solutions

Four Winds offers versatile warehousing solutions for a wide range of cargo, including industrial equipment. Its facilities are equipped with advanced technologies to ensure the safety and quality of goods at all times. The company emphasizes its flexible storage options, including short- and long-term storage with customizable space based on client needs.

Smart and Secure Operations

To ensure optimal safety and quality, Four Winds employs modern technologies, including advanced temperature and humidity control systems, continuous monitoring systems, and stringent security measures to prevent damage or theft. Its smart warehouse management systems feature sophisticated tracking technologies that guarantee accuracy in inventory management and operations.

Strategic Warehouse Locations and Industry-Specific Services

The company operates strategically located warehouses across Saudi Arabia to ensure swift access to local and regional markets. It also supports supply chains through facilities near ports, airports, and border crossings. Four Winds offers sector-specific warehousing services tailored for healthcare, retail, industrial products, and more—including temperature-controlled storage for sensitive materials and pharmaceutical-grade cold storage solutions.

Quality and Compliance Standards

All Four Winds warehouses are fully licensed and adhere to the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance. The company follows stringent procedures to ensure alignment with local and international health and environmental regulations. Four Winds is a proud member of prestigious global organizations such as IATA and FIATA, underscoring its commitment to professional excellence.

Global Partnerships and Integrated Freight Services

The company has a robust global partner network and has recently joined the JCtrans global network and the Mipharma network for healthcare supply chains. These affiliations enable Four Winds to offer reliable, integrated international freight services—including sea, air, and land freight solutions. Its custom shipping options include cold chain logistics, hazardous materials transport, and heavy cargo handling, ensuring clients’ diverse needs are met with precision.

Comprehensive Logistics Support

Four Winds delivers comprehensive services—from planning and coordination to customs clearance and final delivery. The company operates 24/7 support teams to ensure secure and timely delivery of shipments. Its end-to-end services encompass warehousing, distribution, and freight insurance—offering clients peace of mind and confidence at every stage.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited:

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.