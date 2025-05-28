Cairo, CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion a securitized bond issuance worth a total of EGP 497.5 million for Capital for Securitization, in which Fawry MSME Finance is the originator and assignor of the portfolio.

Fawry’s issuance, which received an investment grade A- rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), was issued as a single tranche with a value of EGP 497.5mn and a tenor of 13 months.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) commented: “This landmark transaction marks the first-ever securitized bond issuance for Fawry Microfinance. It stands as a powerful testament to CI Capital’s long-term vision of empowering companies with access to sustainable financing solutions that support their growth ambitions. We remain deeply committed to playing a leading role in advancing Egypt’s debt capital markets and promoting securitization as a dynamic financing tool that fosters the development of both productive and service-oriented sectors—especially the rapidly growing microfinance space.”

Helal further added: “We are proud of such a strategic partnership with Fawry, a leading player in Egypt’s non-banking financial services sector. This issuance represents a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration, reflecting the deep mutual trust between our institutions. It also underscores CI Capital’s proven ability to structure and deliver complex, market-responsive transactions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients.” Moreover, Helal commended the significant efforts of CI Capital’s debt capital markets team, as well as all parties involved in the successful completion of this issuance.

Mohamed Abbas, Executive Director - Head of the Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, expressed his pride for completing the first securitized bond issuance for Fawry Microfinance. He noted that this issuance is part of CI Capital’s broader strategy to attract new companies to the local debt capital markets. Abbas reflected on the valuable partnership between CI Capital and Fawry Microfinance, which will lead to further fruitful collaboration, contributing to the company’s notable growth in the non-banking financial services sector.

CI Capital acted as the financial advisor, lead arranger, issuance manager, and bookrunner, while EG Bank acted as the custodian, Russel Bedford as the issuance's auditor, and Maatouk Bassiouny & Hennawy as the legal advisor.

