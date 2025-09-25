Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced an agreement with AMD, the leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, to accelerate enterprise transformation through next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI adoption. The collaboration aims to empower enterprises across key sectors, including manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare, to harness the full potential of AI-driven infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will integrate AMD’s compute engines and infrastructure with its Cloud BlazeTech solution to drive AI adoption across enterprise workloads. It plans to develop new solutions to enable enterprises to optimize workloads across end-user devices, servers, and cloud infrastructure, including public, private, and hybrid environments.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises worldwide are scrambling to maximize ROI while navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems. Our strategic agreement with AMD is a step towards delivering next-generation hyper scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. Through these solutions, we aim to enable customers to optimize performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control.”

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD said, “Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency they need to scale. By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

Tech Mahindra and AMD are embarking on a multi-year collaboration with a comprehensive roadmap focused on infrastructure optimization and AI enablement. Leveraging leadership in compute and software capabilities from AMD, and Tech Mahindra's deep industry experience, this collaboration will empower customers to harness AI-driven innovation, delivering critical business value and operational outcomes.

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high- 3 performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.

