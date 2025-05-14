India – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced key leadership elevations to drive strategic growth in critical markets. Manish Mangal will take over as Head – Americas Communications Business, and Sahil Dhawan has been appointed Head – India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Business.

Manish Mangal, in his expanded role, will lead Tech Mahindra's Communications business across the Americas, one of the company's most vital growth markets. His deep industry knowledge and track record of innovation position him to drive business transformation and unlock new opportunities for clients in the region. With over 27 years of global experience in the telecom industry, Manish has played a pivotal role in advancing 5G, AI, and cloud-native network technologies. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer – Telecom Business & Global Business Head – Network Services for Tech Mahindra.

Sahil Dhawan will drive Tech Mahindra's growth strategy and customer engagement across the IMEA region, a market of strategic importance to the company's long-term vision. His cross-functional experience and customer-centric leadership will help accelerate business expansion and deepen client relationships across key industries. Previously, Sahil Dhawan served as Senior Vice President & Global Head - Enterprise Applications. He led the global P&L across sales, delivery, solutions, and alliances for Tech Mahindra's expansive Enterprise Applications portfolio.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Manish and Sahil have been integral to our growth journey, consistently delivering impact through leadership and innovation. Their new roles reflect our commitment to strengthening market-specific strategies. I congratulate them and look forward to their continued success in shaping the next phase of Tech Mahindra’s growth.”

Manish Mangal, Head – Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "It is a privilege to lead the Communications business in the Americas at a time of exciting transformation in the telecom sector. We are committed to building on our strengths and delivering cutting-edge solutions that help our clients navigate the future of connectivity."

Sahil Dhawan, Head – India, Middle East, and Africa Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “I am honored to take on the responsibility of leading the IMEA business. These regions hold significant potential, and together with the team, we aim to foster sustained growth, enhance client engagement, and provide innovative solutions that meet local market demands."

Tech Mahindra continues to reinforce its leadership bench as it advances its strategic focus on delivering integrated, AI-first, and platform-led solutions. The company’s growth strategy remains centered on empowering global enterprises with the speed, scale, and intelligence required to succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

