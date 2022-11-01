TecCentric held its first TecCentric Live conference in collaboration with Google Cloud. The event was an overall success, driving value to customers on their journey to digital transformation.

Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), Qatar’s go-to provider for technology, cloud, security, and operation services, held its industry event, TecCentric Live, in collaboration with Google Cloud. Under this year’s theme “Innovate at Scale,” the conference drew enterprise attendees and a range of names in tech. Its objective was in line with TecCentric’s mission of adding value to attendees and enhancing their ability to generate revenue.

Google Cloud is at the center of the services TecCentric provides.Thus, TecCentric Live aimed to show customers and prospects how it supports them through a variety of Google Cloud solutions. The event highlighted TecCentric’s powerful ecosystem built around Google Cloud with contributions from mLogica and Informatica. In fact, TecCentric delivers a technology ecosystem to empower CIOs and technology leaders with greater opportunities for innovation, scalability, and transformation.

The event showcased TecCentric’s own capabilities — a full operations system designed to create value to the customer from the outset, and to deliver continual transformation at speed and at scale.

As Bassel AlHalabi, Managing Director of TecCentric has phrased it “We want to take part in your dream and transformation journey with Google Cloud! We want to build with you real, long-term competitive advantages to succeed.”

From his end, Ghassan Kosta highlighted the commitment of Google Cloud to Qatar, to customers and to partners:

"As top companies across industries are choosing to partner with Google Cloud in their digital transformation journey, we are here to echo our commitment to developing Qatar’s digital future. It is our pleasure to collaborate with our partner TecCentric as part of our global strategy to drive digital transformation through a partner-led ecosystem”.

The event was a success, with feedback from attendees reflecting the event’s objective of delivering practical advice and best practices.

About Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric)

About Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric)

At Technology Centric Solutions (TecCentric), we know too well how digitizing efforts are failing to sustain long-term results. We work with you not only to enable business as usual nor just to support you in staying in the game. Instead, we help you build real, long-term competitive advantages to succeed. We support you in creating value from the energy and investment you place in digitalization.

