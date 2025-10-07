Dubai, UAE – Tealium, the leading intelligent real-time data streaming platform, will spotlight its latest AI-powered data solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the region’s premier technology showcase at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With enterprises across the Middle East accelerating digital adoption, Tealium is reinforcing its commitment to helping businesses unlock AI success with real-time, consented, and localized customer data.

At the event, Tealium will host a signing ceremony with the AWS General Manager to highlight their collaboration on localized data capabilities. With Tealium’s platform built on AWS data centers in the UAE, customers gain improved latency, stronger compliance, and assurance that sensitive data stays within national borders.

Tealium provides enterprises with the foundation needed to activate customer data across every digital touchpoint, in real time and with full compliance. Its platform collects, prepares, transforms, and labels data the moment it enters the system, ensuring that information is AI-ready before it reaches any model. This removes the need for businesses to spend valuable time on data wrangling and compliance management, allowing them instead to focus on generating outcomes from their AI initiatives. By building this trusted layer of intelligence, Tealium helps organizations achieve faster time-to-value, with 79% of its customers reporting ROI within 12 months.

Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium, said: “Across the Middle East, governments and businesses are investing heavily in AI, with 69% planning to increase investment in AI technologies in the coming year. This innovation-first environment makes the UAE the perfect hub to showcase how organizations can move from AI experimentation to measurable impact. Tealium’s mission is to power this transformation by providing enterprises with a foundation of enriched, compliant, and real-time data that enables AI models to unlock new levels of growth, efficiency, and customer engagement. We are excited to be at GITEX, the best stage to demonstrate how enterprises can accelerate their AI journey with trusted, real-time customer data.”

Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms for two consecutive years, Tealium continues to set the standard for innovation, scalability, and global impact. It is also one of the first platforms to integrate with MCP, the industry-standard framework built by Anthropic.

AI has the potential to deliver as much as $150 billion to GCC economies by 2030, but success depends on having the right data foundation in place. Tealium’s vision is to simplify, connect, and activate customer data so organizations can maximize the return on their AI strategies. Its AI Innovation program enables businesses to launch AI initiatives faster, reduce compliance risk, and integrate AI models directly into customer experiences without additional costs. By enriching data with context and metadata, Tealium ensures models perform with higher accuracy and relevance, transforming AI from an experiment into a measurable driver of growth.

Tealium experts will be available at H8-A20, Hall 8 throughout the event to share insights, demonstrate solutions, and connect with regional enterprises.

To learn more about Tealium’s solutions and partnerships, visit Tealium’s Newsroom.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.