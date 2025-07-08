Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has announced the opening of registration for the fourth edition of its flagship “Tourism Olou” program, a premier graduate training initiative designed to attract exceptional Saudi talent from top local and international universities. The program aims to equip graduates with the skills and experience needed to build successful careers in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing tourism sector, a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030.

Delivered in partnership with IE University in Spain, the program combines on-the-job training with structured academic and professional development. Participants benefit from a unique blend of theoretical learning and practical application, ensuring they are prepared to meet the evolving needs of both local and global tourism markets.

Commenting on the launch of the fourth cohort, TDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said: “The Tourism Olou program reflects TDF’s unwavering commitment to empowering young Saudi talent and fostering a tourism ecosystem led by Saudi women and men. Through this initiative, we continue to invest in minds and skills, in partnership with world-class educational and training institutions, to nurture a generation that will contribute meaningfully to the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030. We take pride in the achievements of previous cohorts and remain confident that the growth of tourism in Saudi Arabia is driven by the passion and determination of its people.”

Participants in the program receive a comprehensive set of benefits designed to prepare them for the workforce. These include immersive, hands-on training at TDF headquarters, specialized development courses delivered both in the Kingdom and abroad at leading global academic and training centers, social insurance enrollment, comprehensive medical coverage, monthly rewards, paid annual leave, and opportunities to contribute to strategic projects in the tourism sector.

The program is open to graduates from the following majors: finance, accounting, business administration, information technology, tourism, and engineering.

The Tourism Olou program is part of a broader suite of initiatives launched by TDF to help deliver the National Tourism Strategy and stimulate investment in the sector by developing a pipeline of highly skilled Saudi professionals. These programs aim to ensure that the Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a premier global tourism destination by empowering its most valuable asset, its people.

About the Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

