Cairo:– Transcargo International, TCI, a veteran terminal operator in Egypt, announces the signing of an agreement with Sinai White Portland Cement, SWCC, for the development of Egypt’s first bulk cement silos in Arish Port, marking a significant milestone in the cement industry in Egypt and its export capabilities.

SWCC, a subsidiary of the world's largest white cement manufacturer, Aalborg Portland Group, controlled by Cementir Holding N.V., the leading producer of white cement globally, operating one of the world's largest white cement plants in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula.

Under the terms of the commercial agreement, TCI will build and operate white cement silos terminal with an annual capacity exceeding 200,000 tons for SWCC, facilitating the export of the company's products to different export markets. The silos terminal will boost SWCC’s competitive position providing extra logistics capability to fulfil market needs across all Mediterranean region and worldwide.

Arish Port bulk terminal project features 6 cement silos with a total storage capacity of 60,000 tons (10,000 tons each). Two silos for white Portland cement, and four are for grey Portland cement. The objective is to streamline cement exports, reduce costs, and enhance competitiveness for the Egyptian cement exports. "This project aligns with our commitment to supporting Egyptian exports by providing specialized logistics solutions across several industries. Building and operating Egypt’s first bulk cement terminal, we anticipate cost savings for cement producers in Egypt, making prices more competitive globally and increasing global market penetration," stated Mr. Mohamed El Ahwal TCI CEO.

Mr. Alberto Barbieri, Managing Director of Sinai White Portland Cement Company, expressed his pleasure concerning the collaboration with TCI. Further Mr. Alberto stated that Egypt is a key exporter of white cement worldwide, and through this project, SWCC aims to expand its footprint in export markets globally, achieving significant growth in export volumes over the next five years. As well, this project copes with Cementir Holding’s 2030 sustainability road map and the Egyptian government development plan for Sinai.

The partnership between TCI and SWCC marks a significant step forward in optimizing the cement export process, fostering cost efficiency, and positioning Egypt as a major player in the global cement industry.

-Ends-

About TCI

TCI is a 45-year-old Egyptian terminal operator and a proud subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group. The company specializes in container, bulk, break bulk and project cargo handling, storage, and trucking and operates out of four Egyptian ports today: Adabiya, Sokhna, Safaga and Port Said.

SWCC is one of the leading Egyptian cement producers established in 1999 and a proud subsidiary of the world's largest white cement manufacturer, Aalborg Portland Group controlled by Cementir Holding N.V. SWCC is also one of the leading cement exporters globally and operates one of the world's largest white cement plants in Sinai Peninsula.

For further information about our new service, please visit the company's official website: www.tciegypt.com

or contact:

Angie Mahran

Head of Marketing

Angie.mahran@tciegypt.com