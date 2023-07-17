In line with the company’s social responsibility strategy

Morsy: Collaborating with TCI Sanmar greatly contributes in achieving Egyptian women's empowerment.

Jayaraman: Women empowerment is a cornerstone of our vision, to give back to our community, while contributing to achieving the SDGs of Egypt’s strategic vision 2030.

Cairo: The National Council for Women (NCW), in partnership with TCI Sanmar Chemicals Company, launched training workshops to train and equip 135 women with skills in various crafts, including loom beadwork, accessory making, burlap bag design, leatherwork, painting on canvas, and stained glass. These workshops are part of the "Adaha W Odoud" initiative, which seeks to promote the development of handicrafts and empower women in Port Said. The training sessions are taking place from July 16th until July 25th, and are designed to enhance the participants' craft capabilities and provide them with economic support.

This cooperation comes in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, and within the framework of the social responsibility strategy of TCI Sanmar Chemical Company, with the aim of empowering Egyptian women, especially in Port Said Governorate, in order to improve their quality of life. According to this cooperation, a number of training workshops are launched, targeting the training of about 135 women on the basics of crafts, what tools are used, their prices, and where to buy them. In addition, the products designed by the women participating in the workshop will be marketed in the exhibitions of the National Council for Women or possibly be distributed as gifts to the participants in the conferences and activities of the Council, which will contribute to the empowerment of these women financially and improve their standard of living.

Dr. Maya Morsy, President of the National Council for Women (NCW), expressed her delight with this cooperation, which contributes greatly to achieving the economic empowerment of Egyptian women, and is considered a continuation of the work on one of Egypt’s main strategy pillars, which is Women's Empowerment Strategy 2030. In light of the NCW's interest in training women, she praised handicrafts as a great opportunity to provide them with job opportunities that would enable these women to boost their income and raise their standard of living, and pointed out that Egyptian women succeeded in bringing their high-quality handicraft products to the world. Additionally, she appreciated TCI Sanmar’s unwavering support for women as part of their social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Mr. P S Jayaraman, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, expressed his joy, saying: “Partnering together with the National Council for Women reflects the essence of TCI Sanmar Chemicals’ strategy towards sustainability and social responsibility, as these training workshops focus on the economic development of the women of Port said by enhancing their craft and artistic skills, in addition to providing them with all the necessary support in order to help them launch their own projects from home at the lowest cost and with a reasonable budget, which contributes to raising their standard of living for them and their families, and these efforts come within our vision to invest in our surrounding community. In a way that contributes to achieving the goals of sustainable development and the strategic vision of Egypt 2030.”

It is worth mentioning that TCI Sanmar Chemical Company, the leading producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in Egypt, has launched several initiatives in the past, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. The company's social responsibility strategy focuses on several pillars, mainly education, health, and women's empowerment. TCI Sanmar Chemicals' programs aim to drive the development of Egyptian society, with a particular focus on Port Said Governorate. As the largest producer of polyvinyl chloride in the Middle East and North Africa, TCI Sanmar Chemicals plays a crucial role in infrastructure development and economic growth worldwide. In addition to polyvinyl chloride, the company produces other essential products, such as hypochlorite chlorine, to serve the strategic needs of the country.

About the National Council for Women:

The National Council for Women (NCW) was established by Republican Decree No. (90) Of 2000 as an independent national mechanism reporting to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. It proposes general policies for society and its constitutional institutions to advance women, activate their role and empower them socially, culturally, economically and politically, and propose legislation and policies that support their rights. The NCW was reconstituted by Military Council Resolution No. 77 of 2012, which lasted until Presidential Decree No. 19 of 2016 was issued to reconstitute the National Council for Women, which included, for the first time, among the members of the National Council for Young Women and rural women, as well as women and men experts in women and development.

The NCW seeks to consolidate the recognition and acknowledgment of the essential value of Egyptian women's rights as guaranteed by the Constitution, and to activate and ensure the availability, respect and protection of these rights on the ground, taking into account the mutual principles of social justice, equal opportunities, equality and non-discrimination, protection, and empowerment.

The NCW's work strategy stems from the results of measuring the effectiveness of government policies and directions related to the advancement of women's status, and the development of social, cultural and legal frameworks in order to bridge needs and gaps and integrate a gender perspective into the State's Strategy for Sustainable Development - Egypt's Vision 2030 - in accordance with the Women's Empowerment Strategy 2030.

About TCI Sanmar:

TCI Sanmar is the largest Indian investment in Egypt with USD 1.5 billion (foreign direct investment). The company manufactures three main products, namely: Polyvinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda, and Calcium Chloride. Importantly, TCI Sanmar is considered the largest manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride in the Middle East & North Africa region that happens to be a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world. Additionally, TCI Sanmar manufactures all the three grades of PVC that have varied commercial applications, as well as other products that serve the Egypt strategic needs, such as Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.