Dubai:— TBWA\RAAD, known as The Disruption® Company, proudly announces an unprecedented collaboration with Core42, a G42 company, marking a milestone in the field of artificial intelligence. This groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes TBWA\RAAD as the first creative agency to harness the creative potential of Jais, the world's leading Arabic Large Language Model (LLM).

Speaking of the partnership, Joe Lahham, Managing Director, TBWA\RAAD, said: "This exciting partnership between TBWA\RAAD and Core42 represents a significant moment where creativity meets advanced AI. We're embarking on a journey to redefine how people express themselves creatively in Arabic-speaking communities. This collaboration reflects our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and driving innovation in the Arab world."

Noah Khan, Regional President of Digital & Innovation - CEE, Middle East and Africa at TBWA, expressed his enthusiasm too, saying: "We are very excited to be working with Core42 on exploring the great creative potential held within Jais, and to build future-facing expressions of creativity together."

Jais, developed by G42's visionary subsidiary Inception (now Core42), is at the top of the line among Arabic Large Language Models. Trained on a dataset comprising 116 billion Arabic tokens and 279 billion English tokens, Jais is a 13-billion parameter model that promises to revolutionize generative AI applications across the Arabic-speaking world.

Andrew Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Officer of Core42, emphasized the importance of collaboration in innovation, stating: "Through collaborative innovation, we are setting a new standard for AI advancement in the Middle East and ensuring that the Arabic language, with its depth and heritage, finds its voice within the AI landscape. We are excited about the prospect of exploring new applications for generative AI in the media and marketing industries and we look forward to working closely with the TBWA\RAAD team to deliver the next breakthrough in this domain."

Named after the UAE's highest peak, Jais is the product of a groundbreaking collaboration between Core42, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and Cerebras Systems. Its training took place on the Condor Galaxy 1 AI supercomputer, the cutting-edge creation of G42 and Cerebras, marking a significant leap forward in AI advancement within the Middle East.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company, named the Middle East’s Most Innovative Company in Advertising in 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, RAKBank, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Core42

Core42 is the UAE’s national-scale enabler for cloud and generative AI, combining G42 Group’s expertise across multiple technology disciplines into a single platform for public sector and large enterprise transformations. Building on our capabilities as sovereign cloud and HPC specialist, we bring generative AI, cybersecurity, professional and managed services expertise to enable national-scale program deployments across industries.

For further information, visit www.core42.ai

