International law firm Taylor Wessing has today announced the appointment of Munir Suboh as a partner to its international IP and media group and establishing a new offering for clients with interests in the MENA region.

Munir will be joining the team in the firm's Dubai office in the next few weeks from BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates where he has been a partner and Head of Intellectual Property.

Munir is a leading lawyer in IP, media, trade marks, cyber security and technology related matters in the Middle East market. He has over 16 years' experience in these areas and also regularly advises on commercial matters and complex disputes. Recognised as one of the Top 50 Lawyers in the Middle East by Asia Legal Business, Munir works with many multinational clients and is consistently ranked by leading industry bodies and rated by clients for his commercial approach.

Managing Partner of the firm's Dubai office, Ronald Graham said: "We've invested significantly in the growth of our offering in Dubai and the MENA regions to offer greater expertise in our key sectors for our clients such as Venture Capital and Private Wealth. Taylor Wessing is well known for its high-profile work in the IP and technology sector internationally, and we are delighted to have found an expert with wide-ranging expertise in the MENA region to establish this latest offering and collaborate with our international team."

Co-Head of International Trade Marks, partner Roland Mallinson said: "Munir is one of the strongest IP lawyers in the MENA region. Widely recognised for his specialist expertise across the tech, media and data ecosystem, his reputation for advising clients on internationally complex disputes in these areas is second to none. Munir's reputation and knowledge will add tremendous value to our clients looking to expand internationally and present seamless opportunities to do so now with the expansion of our capability throughout the Middle East and North Africa."

On his upcoming international appointment, Munir Suboh said: ﻿”I am delighted to take this opportunity and undoubtedly privileged for being selected for this appointment. I found in Taylor Wessing a platform that enhances value and engagement with my clients and creates opportunities to continue enjoying my profession. The firm represents a very well-regarded international brand and I am eager to start working with its exceptionally capable and diverse group of professionals.

Taylor Wessing genuinely recognises the potential of IP practice in law firms operating in our region and we are committed to build one of the most inclusive and successful IP, Media and Technology practices in MENA. I am keen to kick off this plan and make it happen from Dubai.”

Taylor Wessing announced earlier in April this year the hire of Thomas Adocker in Vienna as a partner, expanding its IP capability further in Europe. This new hire in the Middle East enhances the firm's offering for international clients, and builds on its recent growth in both the region and across its market leading IP group.

