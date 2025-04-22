Strengthens the UAE’s defence sector through advanced technology, local partnerships, and long-term capability building.

Committed to national security, fostering R&D, and enabling future-ready defence and security industries.

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group has announced that Tawazun Council will serve as a Sector Enabling Partner for Defence in the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates. As the UAE’s flagship industrial investment platform, Make it in the Emirates 2025 is a key driver of manufacturing and technological advancement, providing a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and investment.

H.E Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi - Secretary General of Tawazun Council said: “Tawazun Council’s participation in Make it in the Emirates reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic vision of building an advanced and sustainable national industrial base. The event serves as a leading platform that brings together decision-makers, industry peers, experts, and entrepreneurs, enabling constructive dialogue and real opportunities to strengthen the local manufacturing ecosystem and foster cross-sector partnerships.

“We, at Tawazun Council, reaffirm the importance of aligning national efforts to achieve self-reliance in key sectors within the defence and security industries. These sectors are essential pillars of economic sovereignty and national resilience. Accordingly, we remain focused on empowering national talent, driving innovation, and nurturing an investment ecosystem that enables local companies to thrive both regionally and globally.

The Council is also committed to supporting economic growth and advancing the country’s long-term development goals, including the UAE 2031 vision and the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, welcomed the collaboration, stating: “Make it in the Emirates is a cornerstone event for shaping the future of manufacturing, technology, and industrial investment in the UAE. Tawazun Council’s role as a Sector Enabling Partner will be key in advancing localisation efforts and developing technological innovation in key strategic sectors. Their expertise in defence and security industries aligns with our shared vision of accelerating industrial self-sufficiency and economic diversification.”

“Make it in the Emirates presents a strategic opportunity to emphasise our shared vision for a knowledge and technology-driven economy. It is a platform to renew our dedication to a more resilient and sustainable industrial future while also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in advanced and innovation-led manufacturing.”

Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 22, 2025, Make it in the Emirates is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, organised by ADNEC Group, and held in strategic partnership withthe Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC. Spanning 50,000 square metres, the event promotes industrial growth and sustainability. With participation from over 500 exhibiting companies, across 12 key sectors, Make it in the Emirates serves as a catalyst for investment, innovation, and market expansion.

Since its founding in 1992, that Tawazun Council has been instrumental in promoting technological modernism, economic diversification, and strengthening the UAE's defence and security sectors. By facilitating strategic investments, advancing local manufacturing capabilities, and enabling SME growth, the Council has contributed to the establishment of over 90 companies and investment vehicles across 11 key sectors, including defence manufacturing.

As a Sector Enabling Partner, Tawazun Council will use its expertise to enhance localisation efforts, attract investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. The collaboration with Make it in the Emirates strengthens the UAE’s ambition to lead a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy, furthering industrial self-sufficiency and national security.

At Make it in the Emirates 2025, Tawazun Council will highlight its contributions to the UAE’s defence and security industries, explore new collaboration opportunities, and strengthen its position in shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and industrial sustainability.

Visitors can go to the Make it in the Emirates website for more information.

For media related queries, please contact:

Fatin Elkhalil

APCO