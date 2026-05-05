Abu Dhabi — In a strategic move aimed at strengthening the UAE’s national capabilities in the digital domain, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026, held from 5 to 7 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director General, Industry Development of Tawazun, and Daniel Mouton, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East, in the presence H.E. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council and H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and officials from Data7.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin and Data7 will establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, and comes as a part of the UAE’s Tawazun Economic Programme, overseen by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. The Centre is envisioned as a comprehensive national platform that strengthens the UAE's cybersecurity readiness, fosters innovation, and supports the development of an integrated digital security ecosystem aligned with the country's strategic priorities.

The agreement aims to establish a technology transfer framework with Data7 to advance sovereign digital capabilities and localise cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies within the UAE, in close coordination with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to strengthen national cybersecurity readiness and support the development of skilled Emirati talent to meet evolving digital security demands.

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi emphasized on the significance of this initiative that reflects Tawazun’s mandate to translate national priorities into actionable programmes that strengthen long-term resilience and that, through Tawazun Economic Programme, Tawazun will continue enabling partnerships that develop sovereign capabilities, support national talent, and deliver measurable outcomes for the UAE’s defence and security ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, affirmed that this step comes as part of the Cyber Security Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber resilience and enhance the national readiness required to address the growing digital and cyber risks. He emphasized that this direction reflects the UAE’s continued, rapid, and well-balanced progress in reinforcing international cooperation at the highest levels with various partners to confront emerging threats. It also highlights the nation’s leading role as an influential international actor in advancing the security of cyberspace and as a key contributor to global efforts aimed at safeguarding the achievements of digital development and fostering a secure and prosperous digital environment.

H.E. Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director General, Industry Development of Tawazun said: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to building a sovereign, future-ready cybersecurity ecosystem in the UAE. By partnering with a global leader of Lockheed Martin's calibre, and in close coordination with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Data7, we are creating pathways for technology transfer, national capability development, and the localisation of advanced digital security expertise. The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will serve as a cornerstone of the UAE's ambition to lead in the protection of its digital assets and to emerge as a trusted regional hub for cybersecurity innovation."

Daniel Mouton, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East stated: "Lockheed Martin’s partnership with the UAE has spanned more than five decades, and this agreement marks a deliberate evolution in how we work together. With Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Data7, the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will help establish an ecosystem where sovereign technology, advanced cyber operations and Emirati talent reinforce one another over time. Together, these efforts form a value chain that builds national capability in the Emirates while creating opportunities for innovation and industrial co-creation with U.S. partners.”

This agreement represents a strategic step towards realising the UAE's vision of a secure, knowledge-based economy, one where national competencies are empowered, global partnerships are harnessed, and the defence and security ecosystem is continuously strengthened to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex digital landscape.