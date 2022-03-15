The combined accreditation demonstrates TAWAL’s commitment to industry best practices and standards

RIYADH – TAWAL, the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the Kingdom has receive a combined Business Process Framework (eTOM) and Information Framework (SID) conformance certification from global industry association TM Forum as part of its ongoing commitment to meeting best practice and international standards.

eTOM and SID are critical components of the Open Digital Architecture, TM Forum’s blueprint for enabling successful business transformation including a customer-centric approach. TM Forum is an association of 850+ global member companies, including ten of the top ten world's largest telecommunications service providers, working collaboratively to solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

Mr. Mohammed Alkussayer, TAWAL’s Technology and Innovation General Manager said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our commitment to digital excellence and industry best practices. It recognizes, through supporting evidence, that TAWAL business processes flow smoothly and efficiently with a customer-orientated digital enterprise approach that makes us a trusted partner for our MNO clients to sustain long-term, win-win relationships with customers.”

“Congratulations to the TAWAL team for achieving the combined eTOM and SID conformance certification. This proves their commitment to the global Open Digital Architecture standards, delivering the agility to enable growth, profitability and a cutting-edge customer experience,” said Andy Tiller, EVP Member Products & Services at TM Forum.

TAWAL aims to enable the digital transformation in the Kingdom by offering the ideal answers to customers searching for a reliable and cost-efficient ICT infrastructure implemented with advanced technologies. Through these certificates, TAWAL is proven to strive towards enabling its clients from mobile operators, with the highest standards that suits their needs.

About TAWAL:

TAWAL is the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in Saudi Arabia core business is based on sharing telecom towers and its related passive infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 making it the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.

TAWAL now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities involve designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state of the art and modular connectivity.

TAWAL’s mandate is to boost infrastructure sharing to enable its customers to:

Achieve operational efficiencies.

Minimize expenses.

Reduce environmental impact.

