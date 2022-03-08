Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At this year’s Gulfood event, the leading F&B exhibition in the region, Enterprise Estonia showcased a phenomenal 16 companies within its stand. Estonian food is the cleanest in the world, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, and Taste Estonia showcased the very best that the country has to offer at this year’s Gulfood event.

Taste Estonia’s highlights at Gulfood 2022:

Taste Estonia hosted 16 companies specialising in the F&B sector, which was an incredible 166% increase compared to 2019

A key theme throughout the showcased brands included organic, healthy, and sustainable brands

Roosiku Organic Vegan Chocolate was selected as finalists in the exclusive Innovation Awards

Gulfood was visited by Estonia’s Minister of Rural Affairs, where he met with GCC dignitaries

Estonian F&B companies initiated fruitful discussions with potential UAE partners and the number of Estonian brands entering the market is expected to substantially grow in the coming months

The agile visibility campaign of Taste Estonia during the exhibition established Estonia’s reputation as an up-and-coming trader of some remarkable F&B brands. The campaign included testimonials through visits, stories and broadcasts by Kris Fade from Virgin Radio Dubai discovering tastes and brands, Brandy Scott from Dubai Eye 103.8 exploring the business side of Taste Estonia and Helen Farmer from Dubai Eye 103.8 broadcasting live from the Estonian Pavilion

Many foodies and influencers buzzed around the Estonian stand enhancing the visibility of Estonia through their posts and Instagram stories

Media interviews with Taste Estonia and its spokespeople secured in key publications and social media platforms

For more information about the brands that were present at Gulfood, please visit the website here.

About Taste Estonia

Taste Estonia, the Food and Beverage sector platform brand of Enterprise Estonia, supports the Estonian manufacturers to export their products in global markets, through relevant export related programs, presence in Industry Events around the world and targeted marketing initiatives. The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country and has been rated as the second cleanest in the world by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations.

