Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, is celebrating 25 years of Tasjeel, the UAE’s first, largest and most trusted testing and registration centre for vehicles with a robust presence across the Emirates. Since its inception, Tasjeel has conducted more than 20 million vehicle tests and is committed to serving the needs of the country’s motorists.

Commencing its operations in Dubai in November 1999 with the first centre at Al Qusais, Tasjeel soon expanded to Sharjah (2006), Ras Al Khaimah (2019) and Fujairah (2021). In 2023 alone more than 1.63 million vehicles were tested and in January 2024 approximately 5700 tests have been conducted across the country’s Tasjeel centres. Currently, Tasjeel has 31 operational sites, with 4 Mobile Vehicle Inspection Service (MVIS) units and 9 outstation units and 4 in house service sites.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said; “The 25th anniversary of ENOC’s Tasjeel is a milestone event commemorating our long-standing dedication to serving customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates through our state-of-the-art facilities. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the Government of the UAE and from all the emirates to contribute to the development of the country’s infrastructure. We will continue to offer high-quality testing and registration services which are critical to ensuring road safety as well as the well-being of our customers.”

ENOC Group participated in Custom Show Emirates this year with Tasjeel exclusively showcasing its automotive services. Custom Show is Middle East’s premier exhibition which draws automotive enthusiasts from across the globe to immerse themselves in the world of motorsport. The show also puts strong emphasis on vehicle safety which is at the heart of Tasjeel’s business prioritising safety on the roads.

Tasjeel is the most established vehicle testing and registration service in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Tasjeel sites provide a wide range of services including number plates, international driving licenses, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests, on board diagnostic test, VIP services, and more. All Tasjeel centres are equipped with the latest testing and inspection machinery and qualified staff.

In addition to testing and registration services, Tasjeel also offers free VIP services to people of determination, elderly and pregnant women and provides an array of amenities and products including heavy and light vehicle tests, variety of car accessories, photocopy service along with insurance services.

In 1999, ENOC partnered with Dubai Police to set up Tasjeel to offer fast and convenient vehicle testing services in the Emirate. In 2006, Tasjeel commenced vehicle testing and registration services for Sharjah Police, becoming the official testing and registration provider in the Emirate. Today they help motorists across Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. Over the years, Tasjeel has won numerous awards in recognition of its contribution to quality and road safety.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

