Tarsus On Demand is reshaping the cybersecurity world and is proud to announce that it has partnered with Sophos, a global leader in cybersecurity. The partnership brings together cloud expertise and cutting-edge security solutions, elevating the standards of protection in the industry.

"Our relationship with Sophos is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to provide our partners with the very best cybersecurity solutions available," explains Inayeth Govender, Demand Generation General Manager at Tarsus On Demand. With a strong reputation and expertise in the cybersecurity domain, Sophos' innovative security solutions are a perfect match for our mission to offer effective cyber defences to our partners, adds Govender.

“Working with Sophos reinforces Tarsus On Demand's commitment to delivering holistic cloud solutions. It solidifies the strategy to offer not only cloud services but also comprehensive security, making cybersecurity a fundamental component of Tarsus On Demand’s operations,” says Govender.

This collaboration substantially enhances Tarsus On Demand's existing cybersecurity offerings with industry-leading solutions, effectively raising the bar for protection, detection and response to persistent attackers who are constantly changing their tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs).

Partners and their customers are set to gain from a one-stop shop for cloud services and cybersecurity. Tarsus On Demand is introducing a dedicated team of experts to provide training, support, and guidance, enabling partners to leverage these solutions effectively.

The Sophos and Tarsus On Demand relationship also provides cost-saving benefits for partners and their customers. By integrating advanced security into cloud offerings, partners can streamline their operations and realise cost efficiencies while ensuring robust security for their customers.

“By working with Sophos and Tarsus On Demand, partners will receive automated provisioning and billing to accelerate their monthly recurring revenue,” said Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances at Sophos.

“This administrative ‘ease of use’ allows partners to focus on what matters most and that is building their business by providing the best cybersecurity solutions that defeat cyberattacks. We know from our Sophos X-Ops experts that attacker dwell time is quickly diminishing, meaning there is less time to detect and stop attacks in progress. Having the right threat intelligence, products and services in place from the start helps partners better prevent, monitor and disrupt any attacks on their customers,” adds Barlow.

"Tarsus On Demand has always been at the forefront of industry trends. With Sophos, we're addressing not just a trend but a necessity in cybersecurity," says Govender.

New products and services from Tarsus On Demand and Sophos are available to partners from 13 November 2023. For more information contact Tarsus On Demand - https://www.tarsus.co.za/contact-us

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software as a service. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as to tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services. Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year award winner for four years in a row (2018 to 2021), Tarsus On Demand has also won several industry awards including the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021, Acronis Cyberfit Distributor of the Year 2021 and Mimecast Managed Services Partner of the Year 2021. This has allowed Tarsus On Demand to establish itself as a leading cloud enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with business solutions.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organisations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organisations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

